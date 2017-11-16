Aberdeen vs Motherwell – betting tips and predictions

Aberdeen remain in touching distance with leaders Celtic despite winning just one of their last three league games.

The Dons currently trail the leaders by three points, and they will be looking to not let that gap increase when they host Motherwell at Pittodrie. Going into the game, the hosts will also be wary of Hibernian and Rangers who are hot on their heels. A defeat on Saturday could see the Dons slip down to the fourth spot in the table.

In the last round, Aberdeen could only manage a 2-2 draw at Hamilton as the Celts claimed a win at St Johnstone. However, Derek McInnes’ side has lost only once this season – against Celtic, and they will be favourites to pick up three points against Well.

The visitors had climbed into the top four after claiming three consecutive wins in October, but they have dropped down to fifth following defeats in their last two fixtures.

Both sides have already played each other once in the league this season, and that game ended in a 1-0 win for the Dons in September. Well claimed a 3-0 League Cup win over the Dons in the same month.

Aberdeen vs Motherwell – Match Facts

Aberdeen have their last five league games against Well, and have lost just once in last eleven league meetings.

Last two league games between these two sides have ended in 1-0 wins for the Dons.

Motherwell haven’t won a game at Aberdeen since the 2013-14 Premiership season.

Aberdeen vs Motherwell – Match Odds

The Dons are huge favourites to claim all three points at home, and they are available at best odds of 8/11 at Skybet. We are backing a home win as our prediction in this game.

A draw is available at 3/1 odds, and an away win can get you up to 19/5 odds.

Aberdeen vs Motherwell – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most likely result in the betting market at the best odds of 7/1. Our preview is backing a comfortable 3-1 win for the hosts, and this prediction can get you huge odds of 13/1 at 10Bet.

Aberdeen vs Motherwell – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

A total of 13 Aberdeen players have scored this season, and Adam Rooney is their top scorer with four goals. Rooney is the favourite to score on Saturday at his best odds of 13/10. However, we are backing Stevie May as our pick to score in this game. Our prediction is also available at 13/10 odds at Bet365.

For the visitors, Louis Moult is available at his best odds of 15/8.

Aberdeen vs Motherwell – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We expect to see at least three goals in this game, and hence, we are backing 2.5+ goals in the game as our prediction bet. This bet is available at 10/13 odds at 10Bet.