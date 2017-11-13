Arsenal close to major signing, also interested in Premier League winger and more

Arsenal linked with Nabil Fekir, once again.

In last few days, Arsenal have been strongly linked with Lyon playmaker Nabil Fekir, and now Daily Star has claimed that the Gunners are close to finalizing a deal for the player.

The report claims that the Gunners are in advanced talks with the Ligue 1 club, and they are hopeful of reaching an agreement for around £60m. Fekir’s arrival in North London could signal January departures for the likes of Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez.

Fekir, who has a contract until 2020 with Lyon, will link up with his former Lyon teammate Alexandre Lacazette if decides to join the Gunners.

And, also with Wilfried Zaha.

Arsenal have also been linked with a move for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha in the latest report from the Sun.

The report claims that the Gunners have identified Zaha as the potential replacement for Alexis Sanchez, who is set to depart either in January or in the summer. The North London club are prepared to make an offer of £35m for the 25-year-old.

Zaha has recently returned from a two-month absence due to a knee injury and has scored two goals in his last four league appearances. The 25-year-old, who signed a new five-year deal with Palace in the summer, has also attracted interest from Tottenham in the past.

The pacey winger is arguably Palace’s most important player at the moment, and its very unlikely that South London club would want to sell him amidst a relegation battle.

However, in case of a relegation, the Eagles would find it difficult to keep their prized asset at Selhurst Park.

The same report also claims that the North London club are also keeping an eye on Porto forward Yacine Brahimi.