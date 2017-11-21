Arsenal star linked with multiple clubs amid January-exit reports

Mesut Ozil produced one of the best performances of his Arsenal career in the 2-0 win over North London rivals Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

The German has divided opinion throughout his time in North London, but last weekend, he silenced most of his critics with a MOTM display in the North London derby.

However, according to the latest reports, the Arsenal fans might not get to see their player in the red and white colours of the club for much longer. The North London club have failed to convince Ozil to sign a new deal, and now, they don’t want to lose him for free next summer.

Multiple reports in the last couple of days have claimed that the 29-year-old would be playing for a new club in the second half of the season.

Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo has claimed that club manager Arsene Wenger has sanctioned a January move for the World Cup winner. The report says that Ozil and his agent Erkut Sogut have received the go-ahead from Wenger to talk with interested clubs regarding a move.

The report also claims that Sogut has been in discussions with Barcelona regarding a two-and-a-half-year deal for his client. The Catalans are hopeful of landing the German for a fee around €20m.

Another report from Spanish publication Don Balon claims that Barcelona are desperate to sign the 29-year-old in a swap deal in January. The report says that the current La Liga leaders have offered a player-plus-cash deal involving Andre Gomes.

At the same time, Manchester United have not ended their interest in the German according to a separate report from the Star.

Reports in Germany have indicated that Bundesliga side Schalke might also be interested in their former player. However, the Royal Blues are expected to face strong competition from the likes of Barcelona and Manchester United

Ozil spent three years with Schalke before joining Werder Bremen in 2008.