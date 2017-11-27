Arsenal vs Huddersfield Town – betting tips and predictions

Arsenal have won their last two league games, and they will be eager to continue the run when they host Premier League newboys Huddersfield Town at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

The Gunners needed an extra-time Alexis Sanchez penalty to defeat Burnley 1-0 on Sunday, but that win took them to the fourth spot on the table. The Gunners have a perfect home record this season, and in their last home game, they claimed a commendable 2-0 win in the North London derby. Considering Gunners’ home form, we don’t see anything other a comfortable home win in this fixture.

The Terriers will come into the game on the back of two consecutive defeats. They managed to give leaders Manchester City a scare on Sunday, but eventually, the Citizens claimed a 2-1 win in the game.

David Wagner’s side is currently placed 11th on the table with 15 points from their 13 games. The Terriers have struggled to score goals, and behind the bottom-two sides, they have the worst attack in the league with nine goals.

Both sides haven’t faced each other in a league game since the 1971-72 season. In their last competitive meeting, both sides played each other in FA Cup 2010-11, and the Gunners claimed a 2-1 win in the game.

Arsenal vs Huddersfield Town – Match Facts

The Gunners are yet to drop points at Emirates Stadium this season.

The Terriers have picked up just one point from their last five away league games.

The Terriers have failed to score in their last five league games on the road.

Arsenal vs Huddersfield Town – Team News

Arsenal should have Theo Walcott back for the game, but Mesut Ozil is certain to miss the game. Santi Cazorla is still a long way from full recovery.

The visitors will be without Philip Billing, Michael Hefele and Jon Gorenc Stankovic. Rajiv van La Parra will also miss out after picking up a straight red card in the defeat to City.

Arsenal vs Huddersfield Town – Match Odds

The Gunners are huge favourites to win at home, and they don’t provide much value. The best odds you can get for them are 2/9, available at Skybet and Unibet. Despite the low odds, we are backing a home win as our prediction.

A draw is available at 13/2 odds at Bet365, and you can fancy an away win at 18/1 odds at Betfair.

Arsenal vs Huddersfield Town – Correct Score Odds

A 2-0 win for the Gunners is the most probable result in the betting market, and this bet is available at its best odds of 6/1 at William Hill. We are backing the same scoreline as our prediction in this market.

Arsenal vs Huddersfield Town – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette is the favourite to score in the game at his best odds of 2/3 at Skybet. However, like last week, we are backing Alexis Sanchez to score in the game. The Chilean, who has scored in his last two games, is available for 13/16 at Unibet.

For the visitors, Steve Mounie is available at 5/1 odds.

Arsenal vs Huddersfield Town – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are going for a 2-0 home win, and hence, less than 2.5 goals in the game. This prediction is available at its best odds of 15/8 at Betfair.