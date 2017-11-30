Arsenal vs Manchester United – betting tips and predictions

In of the best games, Premier League has to offer, Arsenal will host traditional rivals Manchester United in an important clash at Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Both sides have won their respective previous three league games, and are currently separated by only four points.

The Gunners have picked up some encouraging results in the recent weeks including wins over Tottenham and Burnley, and they scored five past Huddersfield Town on Wednesday. The North London side have also improved on the defensive front, and they haven’t conceded in their last three games.

The hosts, who have a perfect home record this season, currently occupy the fourth spot in the table with 28 points.

United currently occupy the second spot with 32 points. Following a run of four games with just one win, Jose Mourinho’s side have won their last three games. In their last game, United claimed a 4-2 win at Watford.

Under the Portuguese manager, United haven’t done well against the top teams away from home, and we expect another defense-first approach from the visitors on Saturday.

Last season, the Gunners claim a 2-0 win in the corresponding fixture, and the game at Old Trafford ended in a 1-1 draw.

Arsenal vs Manchester United – Match Facts

United have claimed only one win in their last six meetings with the Gunners. Arsenal have won three.

The hosts have won their last two home league meetings with United without conceding a goal.

The Red Devils boast of the best defence in the league with only eight goals conceded in 14 games.

Arsenal vs Manchester United – Team News

Arsenal have been dealt a huge blow as striker Alexandre Lacazette has been ruled out with a groin injury.

Nemanja Matic could miss out for United after picking up an injury in the win over Watford. Eric Bailly is also a doubt, and Michael Carrick and Phil Jones are expected to miss the trip.

Arsenal vs Manchester United – Match Odds

The Gunners are slight favourites to win at home and they are available at their best odds of 31/20 at BetVictor. Considering Gunners’ impeccable home form this season and their recent form against United, we are backing a home win as our prediction.

A United win is available at 2/1 odds, and a draw is also a decent option at 23/10 odds.

Arsenal vs Manchester United – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw tops the betting charts at the best odds of 6/1 at Bet365. However, we are going for a 2-1 win for the Gunners as our prediction, and its available at the best odds of 9/1 at the same bookmaker.

Arsenal vs Manchester United – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

In the absence of Alexandre Lacazette, United duo Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are available at the best odds of 17/10 at Paddypower.

However, we are backing Alexis Sanchez as our prediction in this market. The Chilean, who has scored in his last three games, is available at 9/5 odds at Unibet.

Arsenal vs Manchester United – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We expect to see more than 2.5 goals in this game, and we are betting on the same as our prediction. This bet is available at its best odds of 10/11 at William Hill.