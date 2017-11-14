Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur – betting tips and predictions

Following the last international break of the year, Premier League will be back this weekend, and the action will kick off with the North London derby.

Both sides are separated by just four points in the league table, and it promises to be another exciting encounter between two traditional rivals.

Spurs have fared better than their traditional rivals in the opening months of the season, but they still find themselves in the third spot and eight points behind leaders Manchester City. The Gunners, who lost 3-1 to City before the break, are placed sixth in the table, but a win on Saturday would move them just a point behind their rivals.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have taken an edge over the Gunners in the last couple of years, and they will be up for the fight at Emirates Stadium. Spurs will arrive with their confidence high having defeated Crystal Palace and Real Madrid in their last two fixtures.

However, in their last fixture, Spurs lost 1-0 at Manchester United, and they must be wary of second consecutive defeat on the road. A defeat would be a huge blow for the title aspirations of Pochettino’s side.

Last season, the corresponding fixture ended in a 1-1 draw, but Spurs claimed a 2-0 win at White Hart Lane.

Arsenal vs Tottenham – Match Facts

Three out of last four league fixtures between these two sides have ended in draws.

Spurs haven’t claimed a win at Emirate Stadium since the 2010-11 season.

The Gunners haven’t managed a league win over Spurs since the 2013-14 season.

Arsenal vs Tottenham – Team News

Olivier Giroud of Arsenal picked up a thigh injury during international doubt, and he is a doubt. David Ospina, Shkodran Mustafi and Danny Welbeck could return, but Santi Cazorla remains a long-term absence.

The visitors found themselves amidst a mini injury crisis ahead of the game. Hugo Lloris, Michel Vorm and Toby Alderweireld are expected to miss the game. Victor Wanyama and Eric Lamela are long-term injury concerns.

Arsenal vs Tottenham – Match Odds

The North London derby is always a hard one to predict, but according to the betting market, the Gunners are favourites to win at their home ground. You can find them at their best odds of 6/4 at Betfred. A draw is available at 15/8 odds, while an away win can get you up to 5/2 odds.

The Gunners might be struggling at the moment, but they have quite an impeccable record at home, and that’s why we are backing a home win as our prediction.

Arsenal vs Tottenham – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most likely result in the betting market at 7/1 odds. In our preview, we are backing a 2-1 win as our prediction. This betting tip can get you the best odds of 9/1 at Bet365.

Arsenal vs Tottenham – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Harry Kane is the favourite to score at 21/20 odds, but we are choosing to back Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette as our prediction. The French striker can get you the best odds of 7/5 at Paddypower.

Arsenal vs Tottenham – Over/Under Total Goals Odds

We expect to see at least three goals in the game, and hence are backing 2.5+ goals in the game as our prediction. You can back our pick at its best odds of 8/13 at Coral.