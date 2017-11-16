Bournemouth vs Huddersfield Town – betting tips and predictions

Following a poor start to the season, Bournemouth are finally beginning to find their form, and they will now face Huddersfield Town at Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

The Cherries could manage only one win in their opening eight games, but they have won two out of their last three league games. In their last game, they won 1-0 at Newcastle to move out of the drop zone. Eddie Howe’s side is currently placed in the 17th spot with ten points.

For the South Coast side, scoring goals has been their main problem this season, and they have managed a total of seven in the league.

Huddersfield have punched above their weight up until now in their debut Premier League season. The Terriers had started the season with back-to-back wins, but their impressive start was followed by a six-game winless run. However, they have displayed improved form of late, and have picked up two wins in their last three games.

Last week, they defeated the Baggies 1-0 at home, and last month, they also managed an unlikely 2-1 win over Manchester United. Despite their impressive start to the season, David Wagner’s side has struggled on the road, and we don’t see them getting anything more than a draw from this game.

Last time these sides faced each other was in the 2014-15 Championship, and the corresponding fixture ended in a 1-1 draw.

Bournemouth vs Huddersfield Town – Match Facts

The Cherries haven’t lost a league game against their opponents since the 2007-08 League One season.

After winning at Crystal Palace on the opening day of the season, the Terriers have failed to score in their last four away games.

The Cherries have picked up just one win in their five home games this season.

Bournemouth vs Huddersfield Town – Team News

For the hosts, Benik Afobe, Junior Stanislas and Tyrone Mings would be late decisions before the kick-off. Stanislas and Mings have picked up knocks, while Afobe is recovering from a muscle problem.

The visitors will be without Christopher Schindler, who picked up a red card in the game against West Brom. Kasey Palmer could return to the squad.

Bournemouth vs Huddersfield Town – Match Odds

The Cherries are favourites to win at their home ground, and you can back them at their best odds of 19/20. For the visitors, you can get odds up to 7/2 at Skybet.

Our preview is supporting a draw in this fixture, and our prediction is available at 5/2 odds at Betfair.

Bournemouth vs Huddersfield Town – Correct Score Odds

A 1-0 Cherries win is the most likely scoreline according to the bookmakers. However, this preview is predicting a 1-1 draw in this fixture, and this bet is available at the best odds of 25/4 at 10Bet.

Bournemouth vs Huddersfield Town – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Jermaine Defoe, who has scored just one league goal this season, is the favourite in this market at 17/10 odds. Callum Wilson has returned from his long-term injury, and he also makes for a good bet at his best odds of 9/5 at Paddypower. We are backing Wilson as our prediction to score in this game.

For the visitors, Steve Mounie is available at 14/5 odds.

Bournemouth vs Huddersfield Town – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

Both sides have been two of the worst goalscoring sides in the league this season, and we don’t expect to see many goals. We are predicting less than 2.5 goals in this game, and this prediction can get you best odds of 8/11 at Paddypower.