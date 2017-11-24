Burnley vs Arsenal – betting tips and predictions

Arsenal produced one of their best performances in the recent history to claim a 2-0 win in the North London derby last weekend.

Things don’t get easier for them as they head to Turf Moor this Sunday to take on high-flying Burnley.

Besides Manchester City, Clarets have been the biggest story in the first quarter of the season. After 12 games in the season, Sean Dyche’s side find themselves level on points with the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool.

They are just a point outside the top four, and they have lost only two games this season. In comparison, the Gunners have already lost four games this season. The Gunners currently sit in the sixth spot on the table, and the Clarets are just behind them in the seventh.

The North London side were also involved in Europa League on Thursday, and their B-side lost 1-0 at FC Koln.

Clarets’ early-season success has been built on solid and resolute defending. They have conceded just nine goals this season, which means that they have the best defence in the league behind the top two sides. They are currently on a three-game winning run and defeated Swansea 2-0 at home last weekend.

The Gunners completed a double over the Clarets last season, and won the corresponding fixture 1-0, courtesy of Laurent Koscielny’s last-minute controversial goal.

Burnley vs Arsenal – Match Facts

The Gunners are currently on a six-game winning run in all competitions against the Clarets.

Clarets’ last league win over their opponents came in the 1974-75 season. However, Burnley claimed a 2-0 win over Arsenal in 2008/09 League Cup.

Clarets’ both defeats this season have come at Turf Moor.

Burnley vs Arsenal – Team News

Dean Marney, Jon Walters, and Tom Heaton are all sidelined for the hosts, and striker Chris Wood is a doubt due to a hamstring problem.

Theo Walcott will miss out for the Gunners due to illness, and Santi Cazorla remains a long-term absence.

Burnley vs Arsenal – Match Odds

Despite their terrible away record this season, the Gunners are huge favourites to win the game and are available at their best odds of 8/13 at Betfred. We are backing the Gunners to produce a repeat of last weekend’s performance and grab a difficult win at Turf Moor.

A draw is available at 7/2 odds at Bet365 and a home win at 11/2 odds at the same bookmaker.

Burnley vs Arsenal – Correct Score Odds

We are backing a repeat of the last season, and putting our money on a 1-0 win for the visitors.

Our prediction is also the most popular one in the betting market, and it is available at its best odds of 15/2 at Betvictor.

Burnley vs Arsenal – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Gunners striker Alexandre Lacazette is the favourite to score in the game at 6/5 odds at Betfred. Alexis Sanchez, who scored against Spurs, is available at his best odds of 5/4 at Paddypower. We are backing the French striker as our prediction to score in this game.

For the hosts, Chris Wood is the favourite to score at his best odds of 9/4 at Bet365.

Burnley vs Arsenal – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We don’t see too many goals in this fixture, and we are putting our money on less than 2.5 goals in this game. Our prediction is available at 6/5 odds at Betfair.