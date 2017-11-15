Burnley vs Swansea City – betting tips and predictions

High-flying Burnley will host a struggling Swansea City at Turf Moor on Saturday.

The Clarets have defied expectations in the first quarter of the season, and they find themselves in an unlikely seventh spot with 19 points – level on points with the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool.

Sean Dyche’s side have lost only two games this season – against Manchester City and West Bromwich, and they have picked up points against the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham and Liverpool.

Clarets’ resolute defence has laid the foundation of their impressive form this season, as they have conceded just nine goals in their 11 games.

Meanwhile, the Swans are currently on a three-game losing run in the league and have slipped down to the 19th spot. In their last game, they lost 1-0 to Brighton and Hove Albion at Liberty Stadium.

Swansea haven’t been terrible on the defensive front, but they have failed to replace the goals of Fernando Llorente. They have managed to score just seven goals until now this season.

It appears that it will be another relegation battle for the Welsh side, and we don’t see them getting anything from this game.

Last season, the Swans completed a double over their opponents and won the corresponding fixture 1-0.

Burnley vs Swansea City – Match Facts

The Clarets have lost all four of their league fixtures against the Swans.

Sean Dyche’s side have conceded only two goals at home this season.

The Swans have lost five of their last six games in Premier League.

Burnley vs Swansea City – Team News

For the hosts, Dean Marney is expected to be unavailable while the likes of Jonathan Walters and Tom Heaton are long-term injury concerns.

Renato Sanches and Wilfried Bony are expected to return for the Swans, but Kyle Bartley remains absent.

Burnley vs Swansea City – Match Odds

Clarets are favourites to win the game and you can find them at their best odds of 23/20 at Betfred. Our preview is backing a home win as our prediction in this market.

A draw can get you 11/5 odds and a Swansea win is best available at 13/4 odds.

Burnley vs Swansea City – Correct Score Odds

Burnley have won their last two games with an identical scoreline of 1-0 and we are backing a hat-trick of 1-0 wins for the Clarets. Our prediction is also the most probable scenario in the betting market at the best odds of 5/1 at Bet365.

Burnley vs Swansea City – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Burnley striker Chris Wood is the favourite to score at the best odds of 7/4 at Bet365. We are backing the New Zealand striker to find the net on Saturday.

Sam Vokes, who scored in the 1-0 win over Southampton, is also a good option at 2/1 odds.

For the visitors, Tammy Abraham is available at 11/4 odds.

Burnley vs Swansea City – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are definitely going for less than 2.5 goals in this game. Our prediction is available at its best odds of 8/15 at Skybet.