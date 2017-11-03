Chelsea vs Manchester United – betting tips and predictions

Chelsea’s season hangs in balance as they prepare for crucial league clash against Manchester United on Sunday.

The Blues have been far from convincing in their title defence, and after ten games, they find themselves nine points behind leaders Manchester City.

During midweek, Chelsea lost 3-0 to AS Roma in Champions League, and the mood is far from upbeat in the Blues camp. The home game against United is crucial for Chelsea’s title ambitions, and Antonio Conte would expect a much better performance from his players at Stamford Bridge.

United will come into this game on the back of an important 1-0 home win over Tottenham. However, in their last away game, they suffered their first league defeat of the season in the form of a 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield.

The Red Devils have also fallen five points behind City, and a defeat on Sunday would be a huge dent in their title ambitions. Jose Mourinho will have a point to prove against his former employers, but we suspect that he would take a draw in this game.

Last season, both sides played each other thrice – twice in the league and once in FA Cup. The Blues won the corresponding fixture 4-0, while the reverse fixture ended in a 2-0 win for United. The FA Cup ended up in a 1-0 win for the Blues.

Chelsea vs Manchester United – Match Facts

The Blues have lost just once in their last 15 home league games against Manchester United.

However, the Blues have already lost twice at home this season.

Jose Mourinho’s side boast of the best defence in the league and have conceded just four goals in their opening ten games.

Chelsea vs Manchester United – Team News

The Blues will be without Victor Moses, but midfielder N’Golo Kante is expected to be included in the squad.

For United, Marcus Rojo, Michael Carrick, Paul Pogba, Marouane Fellaini and Michael Carrick will miss the game and Jesse Lingard faces a late fitness test.

Chelsea vs Manchester United – Match Odds

The hosts are favourites to win the game at their best odds of 6/4. An away win is better priced at 11/5 odds, but we are backing a draw in this fixture as our prediction.

This prediction can get you the best odds of 11/5 at Bet365.

Chelsea vs Manchester United – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most popular result in the betting market, and this preview is going for the same at its prediction at the best odds of 11/2 at Bet365.

Chelsea vs Manchester United – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Alvaro Morata has failed to score in his last three league appearances, but he is the favourite to score at 8/5 odds. For United, Romelu Lukaku is the favourite to score at 9/5 odds.

In our preview, we are backing Eden Hazard to score as our prediction, and he is available at his best odds of 11/4 at Paddypower.

Chelsea vs Manchester United – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

Five out of last six league meetings between these two sides have ended with less than 2.5 goals, and we are backing the same outcome as our prediction.

Less than 2.5 goals bet is available at its best odds of 7/11 at Unibet.