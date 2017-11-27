Chelsea vs Swansea City – betting tips and predictions

Chelsea claimed an encouraging draw at Liverpool on Saturday to extend their unbeaten run in the league to five games.

The Blues, who have picked 13 points from their last five games, will welcome second-from-bottom Swansea City at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

The West London side, who are placed third in the table, have found a bit of a rhythm in the league following an inconsistent start, but they already find themselves 11 points behind leaders Manchester City. In their last home game, last year’s champions managed to beat Manchester United 1-0, so we don’t expect them to have any problems in defeating the Swans on Wednesday.

The Swans put an end to a run of four consecutive defeats with a goalless home draw against Bournemouth last weekend. However, they still themselves in the 19th spot with just nine points from their 13 games. The Welsh side have managed just a couple of wins this season, and they have come against Crystal Palace and Huddersfield Town.

The visitors will have to do without their top scorer Tammy Abraham, who will be ineligible to play against his parent club.

Last season, the Blues claimed a 3-1 win in the corresponding and the game at Liberty Stadium ended in a 1-1 draw.

Chelsea vs Swansea City – Match Facts

The Swans have won just one of their 12 Premier League meetings with Chelsea. 1W4D7L

Of the last six league meetings between these two sides, five have ended with at least three goals.

The Swans have the second-best defence in the bottom half of the table, but they have managed to score only seven goals.

Chelsea vs Swansea City – Team News

Victor Moses could be handed a start following his six-week absence due to a hamstring injury. Michy Batshuayi will miss the game due to an ankle injury.

For the visitors, Steve Sidwell is injured and Tammy Abraham is ineligible to play.

Chelsea vs Swansea City – Match Odds

The Blues are huge favourites to win and you can back them to win at their best odds of 1/5 at William Hill. We are backing a home win as our prediction in this preview.

A draw is available at 7/1 odds at Bet365, and an away win can get you huge odds of 20/1 at Betfred.

Chelsea vs Swansea City – Correct Score Odds

A 2-0 win for the hosts is the most likely outcome according to the betting market, and its available at 11/2 odds. We are backing a 3-0 Chelsea win instead as our prediction in this market. Our betting tip is available at its best odds of 6/1 at Bet365.

Chelsea vs Swansea City – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata is the favourite to score in the game at 3/5 odds at 188Bet. We are backing Eden Hazard as our prediction to score in the game. The Belgian is available at his best odds of 24/23 at Unibet.

For the visitors, Wilfried Bony is available at 5/1 odds.

Chelsea vs Swansea City – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We expect to see at least three goals in the game, and we are backing on more than 2.5 goals in the game as our prediction. This betting tip is available at 4/7 odds at Betfair.