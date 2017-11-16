Crystal Palace vs Everton – betting tips and predictions

Crystal Palace find themselves rooted to the bottom of the league ahead of Everton’s visit to Selhurst Park on Saturday.

The Eagles have firmly established themselves as early-season favourites for relegation, and with a point-total of four, they are six points adrift of the safety.

Following their shock 2-1 home win over Chelsea, the Eagles have picked up just one point in their last three games. In their last fixture, they lost 1-0 at Tottenham.

Everton have been equally terrible this season, but a come-from-behind 3-2 win over Watford in the last game must have boosted the confidence in the camp. That win ended a run of five straight defeats for the Toffees and propelled them to the 15th spot on the table. Toffees’ away form doesn’t bode well for their chances as they are yet to claim a win on the road on this season.

This game is a decent opportunity for both sides to earn much-needed points, and we expect an exciting battle in South London on Saturday.

Last season, the corresponding game ended in a 1-0 win for the Toffees, but Palace managed to come out with a 1-1 draw from Goodison Park.

Crystal Palace vs Everton – Match Facts

The Toffees have not conceded in their last four trips to Selhurst Park.

Both Palace and Everton have conceded 22 goals this season. Only West Ham have conceded more goals.

The Merseysiders are without a win in their last 13 away Premier League games.

Crystal Palace vs Everton – Team News

Christian Benteke could return for the Eagles, but Conor Wickham is still unavailable. Ruben Loftus-Cheek is also a major doubt for Roy Hodgson’s side.

The visitors have a lengthy injury-list and they will be without the likes of James McCarthy, Ross Barkley, Seamus Coleman, Cuco Martina, Ramiro Funes Mori and Yannick Bolasie.

Crystal Palace vs Everton – Match Odds

This game is tough to call in the betting market, and Palace are slight favourites to win at 17/11 odds. A Toffees win is slightly better priced at 21/10 odds.

We are going for a draw in this game as our prediction, and you can back our betting tip at its best odds of 23/10 at Betfred.

Crystal Palace vs Everton – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most likely result in the betting market at the best odds of 23/4. In our preview, we are backing a 2-2 draw instead, and our prediction is much-better priced at its best odds of 18/1 at Bet365.

Crystal Palace vs Everton – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Palace striker Christian Benteke is the favourite to score at 2/1 odds. However, we are backing Wilfried Zaha at the best odds of 5/2 at Bwin.

For the Toffees, Oumar Niasse is a good option to score in the game at 11/4 odds.

Crystal Palace vs Everton – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

Two of the worst defences in the league will be in action on Saturday, and we expect to see a lot of goals in the game. We are backing 2.5+ goals in the game as our prediction, and this bet can be found at its best odds of 5/4 at Paddypower.