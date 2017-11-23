Crystal Palace vs Stoke City – betting tips and predictions

With just one win in their 12 games, Crystal Palace are still languishing at the bottom of the table ahead of Stoke City’s visit to Selhurst Park on Saturday.

The Eagles have picked up just five points this season, and they are five points behind the safety line. However, they are undefeated in their last three home games, and they would consider this game as a good opportunity to put some much-needed points on the board.

After going goalless for first seven games, the Eagles have scored six in their last five games. In their last fixture, Roy Hodgson’s side claimed a 2-2 home draw against Everton.

The Potters will come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw at Brighton. Mark Hughes’ side, currently undefeated in their last three fixtures, occupy the 15th spot in the table with 13 points. They are just four points clear of the drop zone, and it could get tricky for them if they are not careful in the coming weeks.

Both sides have been terrible on the defensive front this season, and we expect this game to be a high-scoring affair.

Last season, the Eagles won the corresponding fixture 4-1 and the reverse fixture ended 1-0 in favour of the Potters.

Crystal Palace vs Stoke City – Match Facts

Both sides have conceded 24 goals this season. Only West Ham United have done worse with 25 goals.

Palace have won four of the last five Premier League meetings with the Potters.

Both sides have managed a combined total of one clean sheet this season.

Crystal Palace vs Stoke City – Team News

Christian Benteke returned for the Eagles against the Toffees, but they have lost Jordan Mutch to a knock. Patrick van Aanholt, Lee Chung-Yong and Connor Wickham are other injury-absentees.

For the visitors, Geoff Cameron could return, but Jack Butland and Stephen Ireland remain out.

