Dundee vs Kilmarnock – betting tips and predictions

Dundee find themselves struggling at the bottom of league table ahead of their game against Kilmarnock at Dens Park.

The hosts are currently on a five-game losing run and occupy the 12th spot with just eight points from 13 games. In their last game, Dundee lost 2-1 at Hibernian, and that defeat was preceded by a 3-1 home defeat to Hamilton.

Killies are not doing much better with 11 points from their 13 games. Like their opponents, Killie have also managed just two wins this season. However, the 10th-placed side has displayed signs of improvement in the recent weeks. In their last five games, they have lost only once and have picked up eight points. In their last game, they claimed an important 2-1 win at Hearts. In comparison, the visitors had collected only three points from their opening eight games.

Both sides played each other in a league game in September, and that game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Dundee vs Kilmarnock – Match Facts

Killie’s both wins this season have come away from home.

Five of the last seven league meetings between these two sides have ended as draws.

Dundee have the worst defence in the league and have conceded 25 goals this season.

Kilmarnock have the joint-worst attack with 11 goals in Premiership this season.

Dundee vs Kilmarnock – Match Odds

Dundee are favourites to win the betting market and they are available at 6/4 odds. An away win is available at 2/1 odds, but we are going for a draw in this fixture as our prediction.

This prediction is available at the best odds of 23/10 at Skybet.

Dundee vs Kilmarnock – Correct Score Odds

Four of the last seven meetings between these two sides have ended in 1-1 draws, and we are backing the same scoreline as our prediction. Our prediction is also the most popular outcome in the betting market and its available at the best odds of 6/1 at William Hill.

Dundee vs Kilmarnock – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Killie striker Kris Boyd is their top-scorer with three goals, and he is the favourite to score at 11/5 odds. Boyd scored in the win over Hearts, and we are backing him as our prediction in this game.

For the hosts, A-Jay Leitch-Smith is available at 12/5 odds. Leitch-Smith is Dundee’s top-scorer this season with four goals.

Dundee vs Kilmarnock – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are predicting a 1-1 draw in this game, therefore, ‘less than 2.5 goals’ gets our vote in this market. This betting tip is available at the best odds of 4/5 at Coral.