Dundee vs Rangers – betting tips and predictions

Bottom-of-the-table Dundee will host Rangers in a Friday-night kickoff at Dens Park.

Dundee put an end to a run of five consecutive defeats with a goalless draw at home against Kilmarnock last weekend, but they still find themselves rooted at the bottom with just nine points.

This weekend, the hosts face a much stronger opponent in Rangers and they would count themselves lucky if they manage to come out with anything from this game. However, the hosts did manage to beat Rangers in the corresponding fixture last season.

Rangers will come into the game following a shock 2-0 home defeat to Hamilton. It was a wasted opportunity for the Gers as Aberdeen and Hibernian also lost in their respective fixtures during the weekend.

As things stand, Rangers, currently under the charge of caretaker manager Graeme Murty, are placed fourth with 24 points from their 13 games. Both sides have already played at Ibrox Stadium this season, and that fixture ended in an emphatic 4-1 win for Rangers.

Dundee vs Rangers – Match Facts

Rangers have fared better on the road this season with all their defeats coming at home this season.

Dundee have registered just one win in their last 18 league meetings with Rangers.

The hosts have the worst defence in the league as they have conceded 25 goals in their opening 14 games.

