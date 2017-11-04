Everton vs Watford – betting tips and predictions

Everton will hope to end their ongoing terrible run when they host Watford at Goodison Park on Sunday.

The Toffees are currently on a five-game losing run in all competitions, and they have picked only one point from their last four league games. In their last league game, they lost 2-0 at Leicester City, and currently find themselves in the 18th-spot with eight points.

Following the departure of Ronald Koeman, Everton have faced three successive defeats under caretaker boss David Unsworth, and we don’t expect a revival in their fortunes on Sunday.

Everton’s struggles are not limited to the league, and they lost 3-0 Lyon in Europa League on Thursday and bowed out of the competition.

Meanwhile, Watford have done well for themselves under their new manager Marco Silva this season. The Hornets have lost their last two league fixtures, but they still find themselves in the top half of the table – in the eighth spot with 15 points. In their last fixture, Watford suffered an unexpected 1-0 home defeat to Stoke City.

Last season, each side won their respective home game, and the corresponding fixture ended in a 1-0 win for the Toffees.

Everton vs Watford – Match Odds

Both sides have played each other eight times in Premier League – Everton won five, Watford won once and two ended in draws.

Six out of these eight league meetings have ended with more than 2.5 goals.

Watford’s Richarlison has had most touches in the opposition box in the first ten weeks of the season.

Everton vs Watford – Team News

The hosts have a lengthy injury-list and they will be without the likes of Ross Barkley, James McCarthy, Cuco Martina, Ramiro Funes Mori, Seamus Coleman and Yannick Bolasie.

Troy Deeney is suspended for the Hornets, and Seb Prodl and Younes Kaboul are both suffering from thigh problems.

Everton vs Watford – Match Odds

Despite their terrible form, the hosts are favourites to win at 6/5 odds. A draw can get you 12/5 odds, while an away is available at its best odds of 45/17 at Unibet.

We don’t see the hosts getting anything out of this game, and as our prediction, we are backing an away win in this fixture.

Everton vs Watford – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most popular result in the betting market, and its available at 6/1 odds at William Hill.

In our preview, we are backing a 2-1 Hornets win as our prediction, and you can back this scoreline at its best odds of 12/1 at Bet365.

Everton vs Watford – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Wayne Rooney is the favourite to score in the game as his best odds of 2/1. Oumar Niasse is close behind him at 9/4.

For the visitors, Andre Gray is the favourite to find the net at 11/4 odds, but we are backing Richarlison as our prediction in this fixture. The Brazilian, who has been involved in five league goals for the Hornets, is available at 3/1 odds at Paddypower.

Everton vs Watford – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We expect to see at least three goals in this fixture, and hence, we are backing 2.5+ goals as our prediction in this fixture. This bet is available at its best odds of 11/10 at Betvictor.