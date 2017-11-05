Five key things we learned from Premier League week 11

It was a significant week at both ends of the Premier League table. Manchester City and Tottenham registered key wins while Manchester United and Arsenal were dealt key blows to their league aspirations.

The relegation zone also went through a makeover this weekend as the likes of Everton and Bournemouth registered key wens.

Here’s our take on five key takeaways from the round 11 of Premier League.

1. The title is City’s to lose

We are fully aware that it’s too early to talk about titles. However, judging by the brand of football Pep Guardiola’s side is playing at the moment, we don’t expect to see a such a dramatic drop in their form. We are only eleven games in to the season, and City have already built up an eight-point lead at the top. At this rate, they will wrap up the title in March.

2. Another season without a league title for United?

Jose Mourinho was supposed to restore United to their former stature in Premier League, but it appears that it would be another season with league success for them. There is no doubt that United have hugely improved under Mourinho, but their title ambitions were dealt a huge blow when they lost 1-0 at Chelsea. They are already eight points behind their neighbours City, and to be honest, we can only see that gap increasing in the coming weeks.

3. Another top-four battle for Arsenal

The Gunners are 12 points off the top after their defeat at City. Talks about a title-challenge seem like a far-fetched dream at the moment, and it appears that Arsene Wenger’s side will have to do with yet another battle for a top-four spot.

4. Chelsea and Tottenham battle for supremacy in London

Following their 1-0 win over United, Chelsea have caught up with United and Tottenham. It was a welcome result for Antonio Conte following his side’s loss to AS Roma in Champions League. The Blues are just a solitary point behind the other two, and they very much remain in contention to be the top challengers to City for the league title.

5. Can Bournemouth and Everton build upon their respective wins?

Both Bournemouth and Everton registered crucial wins during the weekend to lift themselves out of the relegation zone. Now, the big question is whether they can turn around their respective seasons. A lot was expected of both sides before the start of the season, but they were terrible during the first ten games of the season. However, this weekend has breathed new life into the seasons of both sides.