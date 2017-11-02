Hamilton Academical vs Aberdeen – betting tips and predictions

Hamilton Academical ended their eight-game winless run with a 3-1 win at Dundee last weekend, but they have a tough assignment against second-placed Aberdeen at SuperSeal Stadium on Saturday.

The Accies have 11 points and currently sit in the eighth spot in the league table. Outside the top-four, the hosts have the best attack in the league with 17 goals. However, they have been far from dependable on the defensive front as they have the worst defence in the league behind bottom-placed Dundee.

Aberdeen will come into the game following a 2-1 home win over Ross County. The Dons have lost only once this season, and have managed to keep up the pace with leaders Celtic. As things stand, Derek McInnes’ side currently occupy the second spot and are just a solitary point behind the leaders.

Both sides have already played each other twice this season – once in the league and once in League Cup, and both games ended in favour of the Dons.

Hamilton Academical vs Aberdeen – Match Facts

Aberdeen have lost only once in the league this season – a 3-0 home defeat against Celtic.

Last season, Hamilton won both fixtures against Aberdeen at SuperSeal Stadium with an identical scoreline of 1-0.

Last four meetings between these two sides have ended with less than 2.5 goals.

Hamilton Academical vs Aberdeen – Match Odds

The visitors are favourites to win at the best odds of 8/13 at Bet365. A draw can get you 31/10 odds, and an away win is available at 9/2 odds.

We are backing an away win in this fixture as our prediction.

Hamilton Academical vs Aberdeen – Correct Score Odds

Aberdeen have registered 1-0 wins in their last two away games, and we are backing the same scoreline in this game.

This bet is the most probable result in the betting market, and you can get the best odds of 13/2 at Unibet.

Hamilton Academical vs Aberdeen – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Aberdeen forward Adam Rooney is the top scorer for this side with four goals this season, and he is the favourite to score on Saturday at 13/10 odds at Betfair. Stevie May is close behind Rooney at 11/8 odds.

For the visitors, Rakish Bingham is most probable to score at 10/3 odds. However, we are backing Rooney as our prediction to score in this game.

Hamilton Academical vs Aberdeen – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We expect this to be a low-scoring fixture, and we are putting our money on less than 2.5 goals in the game. This prediction is available at even odds at Bet365.