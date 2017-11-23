Hamilton Academical vs Hibernian – betting tips and predictions

Hamilton Academical arguably produced their best result of the season last weekend as they won 2-0 at Rangers last weekend. They must be feeling quite confident of themselves ahead of Hibernian’s visit to SuperSeal Stadium on Saturday.

Hibs also suffered an unexpected 2-1 loss to St Johnstone at home last weekend. That defeat ended their run of four consecutive wins.

The Accies, who had drawn 1-1 with Aberdeen in their last home game, are currently undefeated in their last four games and have picked up eight points from that run. The hosts are currently placed eighth in the league table with a total of 15 points.

Hibs are doing fairly well for themselves following their promotion in the summer. Neil Lennon’s side currently sit in the third spot in the league table with 25 points. They have played a game more than their neighbours, but they find themselves just a couple of points behind the second spot.

Both sides have already played at Easter Road this season, and Hamilton claimed a 3-1 win in that fixture.

Hamilton Academical vs Hibernian – Match Facts

Hibs are unbeaten on the road and have scored in each of their away games this season.

The Accies have the second-worst defence in the league. They have conceded 24 goals in 14 games.

The hosts have drawn their last two home games.

Hamilton Academical vs Hibernian – Match Odds

Hibs are huge favourites to win the game, and they are available at ¾ odds at William Hill. The odds are definitely tilted in the favour of the visitors, but we think that the Accies are capable of getting a draw in this fixture. Our prediction is available at its best odds of 29/10 at Bwin.

A home win is available at 15/4 odds at Bet365.

Hamilton Academical vs Hibernian – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most probable result in the betting market and its available at the best odds of 27/4 at 10Bet. We are backing the same outcome as our prediction in the correct score market.

Hamilton Academical vs Hibernian – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Hibs striker Anthony Stokes is available at 13/10 odds at Paddypower. His teammate Simon Murray is available at 6/4 odds at the same bookmaker. Both have scored five goals each this season. We are backing Stokes as our prediction to score in the game.

For the hosts, David Templeton, who scored in the win over Rangers, is available at his best odds of 9/2 at Bet365.

Hamilton Academical vs Hibernian – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We don’t expect to see too many goals in this game, and we are going for less than 2.5 goals in the game at the best odds of 30/29 at 188Bet.