Hearts vs Ross County – betting tips and predictions

After months of stadium troubles, Hearts returned to Tynecastle last weekend and they claimed a 1-1 home draw against Partick Thistle to put an end to a run of three consecutive defeats.

Now, they face Ross County at Tynecastle Stadium on Saturday. Hearts are placed seventh on the table with 16 points, and they have a real chance to move up in the table as they have a run of home games in the coming weeks.

Ross County have been inconsistent this season, and they find themselves a couple of places and a couple of points behind their opponents. The Staggies had claimed a commendable 3-2 win over Motherwell in their penultimate game, but they lost 1-0 to champions Celtic at home last week.

The Staggies have already played Hearts at home this season. Hearts won that game 2-1 despite playing with ten men for the last 35 minutes.

Hearts vs Ross County – Match Facts

Three of the last five league meetings between these two sides have ended in draws.

The Staggies have failed to score in three of their last five away games.

Despite being in a lower position than their opponents, the Staggies (14) have scored more goals than their opponents (13) this season.

Hearts vs Ross County – Match Odds

Hearts are favourites to win and they are available at their best odds of 10/11 at Betfair. We think that Hearts can pull off a win in this game and we are backing them as our prediction.

A draw is available at 45/17 odds at 188Bet, and an away win can get you 13/4 odds at Bwin.

Hearts vs Ross County – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most likely outcome in the game according to the bookmakers, and its available at 13/2 odds at BetVictor. We are backing a 2-1 Hearts win as our prediction, and this bet is available at its best odds of 8/1 at the same bookmaker.

Hearts vs Ross County – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Hearts striker Kyle Lafferty is the favourite to score in the game at 17/10 odds at Paddypower. However, we are backing Lafferty’s teammate Esmael Goncalves as our prediction in the market.

The 26-year-old scored against Partick last week, and he is the joint-top scorer for his side with five goals. He is available at his best odds of 7/4 at Paddypower. For the visitors, Craig Curran is available at 11/4 odds.

Hearts vs Ross County – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are hoping to see three goals in this game, and we are backing 2.5+ goals as our prediction in this fixture. This bet is available at 42/41 odds at Unibet.