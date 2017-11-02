Hibernian vs Dundee – betting tips and predictions

Hibernian are on a three-game winning run in the league and they will be favourites to win against bottom-of-the-table Dundee at Easter Road on Saturday.

On the back of their recent run, Hibs have made their way to the third spot in the league table. In their last fixture, they claimed a 3-0 away win at Kilmarnock. The hosts are a point ahead of fourth-placed Rangers, but they have played a game more than the Gers.

Hibs have done remarkably well on their return to the top tier, and Neil Lennon’s side will be huge favourites to claim a win at their home ground.

The hosts haven’t conceded in their last three games, and have scored a total of six goals in that run.

Meanwhile, Dundee have lost their last four games coming into this fixture, and they find themselves at the bottom of the table with eight points. Dundee have registered just two wins this season, and have the worst defensive record in the league.

Both sides have played each other once already this season, and that meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

Hibernian vs Dundee – Match Facts

Dundee have the worst defence in the league and have conceded 23 goals this season.

Dundee are yet to keep a clean sheet in the league this season.

The hosts have won four of their last five meetings with their opponents.

Hibernian vs Dundee – Match Odds

Hibs are favourites to win the game, and there is not much value in them at the best odds of 4/9 at Skybet. We don’t see anything other than a comfortable home win in this game, and despite the low odds, we are backing a Hibs win as our prediction in this game.

A draw is available at 15/4 odds at 188Bet, and an away win can get you up to 15/2 odds at William Hill.

Hibernian vs Dundee – Correct Score Odds

A 1-0 Hibs win is the most likely result in this market at 13/2 odds. However, we are going for a 3-0 win for the hosts as our prediction. This betting tip can get you up to 19/2 odds at BetVictor.

Hibernian vs Dundee – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Both Anthony Stokes and Simon Murray have scored four goals each for Hibs in the league this season. Stokes is available at even odds, and Murray is close behind with 13/10 odds.

Murray has scored two in last three league games, and we are backing him as our prediction in this fixture.

A-Jay Leitch-Smith has also scored four goals for Dundee, and he is the favourite for his side at 4/1 odds.

Hibernian vs Dundee – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We expect this to be a high-scoring fixture, and we are backing on more than 2.5 goals in this fixture. Our prediction is available at the best odds of 4/5 at William Hill.