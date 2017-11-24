Huddersfield Town vs Manchester City – betting tips and predictions

Huddersfield Town have already defeated Manchester United at the John Smith’s Stadium, but they can do the same against a rampant Manchester City side on Sunday?

The Terriers suffered a 4-0 demolition at Bournemouth last weekend, but they have won their last two home games. David Wagner’s side are currently placed tenth on the table with 15 points from their opening 12 games.

The Terriers have struggled to find the net in the first quarter of their debut season in Premier League. With eight goals this season, they have the worst attack behind the bottom two sides in the league table.

The Citizens will come into this game on the back of a tremendously impressive run of results. They have dropped just two points in the league this season, and last weekend, they claimed a 2-0 win at Leicester City. Pep Guardiola’s side currently enjoy an eight-point lead at the top of the table and have firmly established themselves as the favourites for the league title.

The Citizens were involved in Champions League during midweek, and they claimed a 1-0 home win over Feyenoord.

Both sides haven’t played each other in a league game since the 1999-2000 Championship season. Last season, they played each other twice in FA Cup. The Terriers managed to grab a goalless draw at home, but they lost 5-0 in the replay at Etihad Stadium.

Huddersfield Town vs Manchester City – Match Facts

City are scoring at the rate of more than three goals per game this season. They have scored 40 goals in their opening 12 games.

The Citizens have won all nine of their nine away games in all competitions this season.

The Terriers have scored in all but two of their home games this season.

Huddersfield Town vs Manchester City – Team News

Jon Stankovic, Michael Hefele, and Phillip Billing are all long-term absences for the Terriers.

Benjamin Mendy is a long-term injury-concern for the Citizens, and they lost John Stones to a hamstring injury last weekend.

Huddersfield Town vs Manchester City – Match Odds

City are huge favourites to continue their winning run, and they don’t provide any value of money with the best odds of 3/14 at Unibet. We don’t think that the Terriers have enough quality in their squad to stop City on Sunday, and we are backing a comfortable win for City as our prediction in this market.

A draw is available at 7/1 odds and an away win at 17/1 odds at BetVictor.

Huddersfield Town vs Manchester City – Correct Score Odds

A 2-0 City win is the most likely result in the betting market at its best odds of 11/2 at Betvictor. However, we are backing a 3-1 win for the Citizens as our prediction. This scoreline is available at its best odds of 11/1 at Bet365.

Huddersfield Town vs Manchester City – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

City duo Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero are both available at 3/5 odds at Coral. We don’t see much value in both of them, and that’s why we are backing Kevin De Bruyne as our prediction in this market.

The Belgian is available at his best odds of 23/10 at Unibet. For the hosts, Steve Mounie is available at 5/1 odds.

Huddersfield Town vs Manchester City – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We expect a high-scoring game whenever City are involved, and we are going for 2.5+ goals in this fixture as our prediction. This bet is available at its best odds of ½ at Skybet.