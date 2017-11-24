Kilmarnock vs Aberdeen – betting tips and predictions

Aberdeen have slipped up in the recent weeks, and they find themselves six points behind leaders Celtic. With just one win in their last four games, the Dons now head to Rugby Park to take on Kilmarnock on Sunday.

Killie have definitely improved under former West Brom manager Steve Clarke, but they still find themselves third from bottom in the table with 12 points from 14 games. They are just a point better off than bottom side Partick Thistle.

Yet, Killie have done significantly better in the recent weeks, and they have lost just one of their last six games. They have picked up nine points from this run. Last weekend, they claimed a goalless draw at Dundee.

The Dons come into this game on the back of an unexpected 2-0 home defeat to Motherwell. The visitors are currently placed second on the table with 27 points from 13 games. The visitors have a remarkable away record this season, and they are unbeaten on the road this season.

Earlier this season, both sides played a 1-1 draw at Pittodrie.

Kilmarnock vs Aberdeen – Match Facts

Before the draw earlier this season, the Dons registered 13 consecutive league wins over Killie.

The Dons have won nine of their last 11 away games in the league.

Killie’s both wins have come on the road this season.

Kilmarnock vs Aberdeen – Match Odds

The Dons are favourites to win, but we think they are a good value at their best odds of 19/20 at William Hill and Skybet. We are backing an away win as our prediction in this fixture.

A draw is available at 5/2 odds at BetVictor, and a Killie win at 7/2 odds at Bwin.

Kilmarnock vs Aberdeen – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw, favourite in the betting market, is available at 6/1 odds at BetVictor. Nevertheless, we are going for a 2-0 win for the Dons as our prediction. You can back this bet at its best odds of 17/2 at BetVictor.

Kilmarnock vs Aberdeen – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Aberdeen top scorer Adam Rooney, who has scored four league goals, is the favourite to score in the game at 6/4 odds at Bet365. We are backing the Irishman as our prediction to score in the game.

Rooney’s teammate, Stevie May, is also a good option at 7/4 odds. For the hosts, Kris Boyd is available at 11/4 odds at Paddypower.

Kilmarnock vs Aberdeen – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are going for less than 2.5 goals in this fixture, and you can back our prediction at its best odds of 5/6 at 188Bet.