Leicester City vs Manchester City – betting tips and predictions

A resurgent Leicester City will face an unstoppable force in Manchester City at King Power Stadium on Saturday.

The Foxes have put together a decent run of results and they are unbeaten in their last five league games with two wins and three draws. However, they will be huge underdogs against a rampant City side, who have dropped only two points this season.

In their last league fixture, the Foxes came out with a 2-2 draw from Stoke, and in their last home game, they claimed a 2-0 win over Everton.

Leicester are yet to lose a game under new boss Claude Puel, and they have climbed up to the 12th spot in the league table.

Meanwhile, City have established themselves as firm favourites for the league title in the first quarter of the season. Pep Guardiola’s side have picked up 31 points from a total of 33, and they currently enjoy a comfortable eight-point lead at the summit.

In their last fixture, City claimed a convincing 3-1 win over Arsenal, and that was preceded by an impressive 4-2 win at Napoli in Champions League.

Last season, the corresponding fixture ended in a 4-2 win for the Foxes, and City claimed a 2-1 win at Etihad Stadium.

Leicester City vs Manchester City – Match Facts

The Citizens have won just one of their last four meetings with the Foxes. 1W 2L 1D

Last three league fixtures between these two sides have ended with at least three goals.

City are scoring at the rate of 3.45 goals/game in Premier League this season.

Leicester City vs Manchester City – Team News

Vicente Iborra and Ben Chilwell face late fitness-tests ahead of the game while Robert Huth and Matty James are certain to miss.

City have suffered a huge blow as Sergio Aguero is a doubt after falling ill with the Argentina national squad. Besides Aguero, Raheem Sterling and Fabian Delph are also doubts for the game.

Benjamin Mendy is a long-term injury concern for the Citizens.

Leicester City vs Manchester City – Match Odds

The Citizens are overwhelming favourites to win and you can back them at their best odds of 4/11 at Skybet. We don’t see anything other than an away win in this fixture, and we are backing the same as our prediction.

A draw is available at 9/2 odds, and a home win is available at huge odds of 17/2.

Leicester City vs Manchester City – Correct Score Odds

A 2-0 City is the most plausible scoreline in the betting market at 31/4 odds. City defeated Arsenal 3-1 in their last game, and we are backing a repeat of that scoreline this weekend.

A 3-1 City win is available at its best odds of 10/1 at Bet365.

Leicester City vs Manchester City – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

City’s South American duo Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus are combined-favourites to score at 2/3 odds. However, we are going to back Leroy Sane as our prediction in this game. The German is available at his best odds of 7/5 at Paddypower.

For the hosts, Jamie Vardy is the favourite to score at 9/4 odds.

Leicester City vs Manchester City – Total Goals Over/Under Goals

City are averaging more than 3 goals per game this season, and hence, we are backing 3.5+ goals in this game as our prediction. This betting tip is available at its best odds of 5/4 at Skybet.