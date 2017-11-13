Liverpool suffered a serious blow during international break

Liverpool have been dealt a huge blow as Sadio Mane has suffered a recurrence of his hamstring problem during national duty with Senegal.

Mane helped his nation qualify for the World Cup after a 16-year absence with a 2-0 win over South Africa on Friday.

The 24-year-old has returned to Liverpool early from national duty due to his injury, the Senegalese Football Federation has announced.

Mane had recently returned for the Reds after suffering a hamstring problem while playing for Senegal in October. Mane’s one-month spell on the side-lines coincided with Reds’ poor form in the league, and the latest setback to the winger could mean bad news for manager Jurgen Klopp.

The statement from the Senegalese FA read: “The Senegalese Football Federation informs the national and international opinion that, following the match South Africa against Senegal on Friday, November 10, 2017, in Polokwane, the player Sadio Mane was slightly felt (sic) from his old injury.

“After consultations between the medical staff of the national team of Senegal and Liverpool, it was decided by mutual agreement to make it available to his club to continue treatment until full recovery.”

The Reds normally don’t fare well without Mane, and their win percent without the Senegalese in the team speaks volumes about the importance of the player.

Liverpool fans must be hoping Sadio Mane rapidly recovers from a hamstring problem given the Reds' form with and without the Senegal star starting in the Premier League… pic.twitter.com/k2oym0iI4I — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) November 13, 2017

The Merseysiders tend to lose double the amount of games without the pacey forward, and they will be desperate to have him in the squad for an important week ahead. The Reds will play Southampton (H), Sevilla (A) and Chelsea (H) during the next week.

Liverpool currently find themselves in the fifth spot in the league table – 12 points behind leaders Manchester City and three points outside the top four.