Liverpool vs Southampton – betting tips and predictions

Liverpool are without a win in their last five fixtures against Southampton as they prepare to face the South Coast side at Anfield on Saturday.

Following a poor run of results, the Reds are on a three-game winning run, and they will be favourites to claim another win on Saturday. However, the game won’t be a comfortable one for Jurgen Klopp’s men as they have struggled against the Saints in the recent years.

The Merseysiders claimed a 4-1 win at West Ham in their last league fixture, and they are currently placed fifth in the league table with 19 points.

Meanwhile, the Saints have been hugely inconsistent this season, and they are placed 13th in the table with 13 points. They have claimed just one away this season, and that came against bottom-of-the-table Crystal Palace. In their last fixture, the Saints lost 1-0 at home to Burnley, and in their last away game, they managed a 1-1 draw at Brighton.

Last season, both sides played each other four times – twice in the league and twice in League Cup. Both league games ended in goalless draws while the Saints won each League Cup tie 1-0.

Liverpool vs Southampton – Match Facts

The Reds have failed to score in their last four games against the Saints, and they are without a win in their last four league games against the Saints.

Four out of last five league fixtures between these two sides have ended with less than 2.5 goals.

The Saints have managed to score just nine goals in their opening eleven league games.

Liverpool vs Southampton – Team News

The Reds were dealt a massive blow during the international break as Sadio Mane suffered from a recurrence of his hamstring problem, and his participation against his former club is doubtful.

Jordan Henderson skipped England duty due to a thigh problem, but he is expected to feature against the Saints. Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne continue to miss out for the Reds.

The visitors will be without Mario Lemina and Jeremy Pied.

Liverpool vs Southampton – Match Odds

The Reds are huge favourites to win at home, and Skybet is providing best odds of 4/9 for a home win. The Saints might enjoy an impressive record against the Reds, but we don’t see them getting anything out of his game.

A draw is available at 19/5 odds, and an away win is a highly unlikely event at 15/2 odds.

Liverpool vs Southampton – Correct Score Odds

A 2-0 Liverpool win is the most likely scenario according to the betting market, and we are backing the same as our prediction. You can back our betting tip at its best odds of 13/2 at Bet365.

Liverpool vs Southampton – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Reds’ summer-signing Mohamed Salah has made a fine start to life at Merseyside, and he is the favourite to score in this game at best odds of 6/5 at Skybet. We are backing the Egyptian as our prediction in this market.

For the visitors, Manolo Gabbiadini is the favourite to score at 33/10 odds.

Liverpool vs Southampton – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are backing less than 2.5 goals in the game as our prediction, and this bet is available at its best odds of 5/4 at Paddypower.