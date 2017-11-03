Manchester City vs Arsenal – betting tips and predictions

Manchester City have looked unstoppable up until now this season, and they will be favourites against Arsenal at Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

The Citizens are yet to lose a game this season, and they have drawn only once in their opening ten games. On the back of a near-perfect start to the season, the Citizens currently enjoy a five-point lead at the top of the table.

In their last league game, City claimed a 3-2 win over West Brom and they continued their winning run with an impressive 4-2 Champions League win at Napoli during midweek.

City have scored at an average of 3.5 goals/game this season, and have conceded just six goals in the league.

The Gunners have won four out of their last five league games, but the trip to Etihad would be their biggest test yet this season. They have struggled against big teams away from home, and the North London side would want to avoid a repeat of the 4-0 defeat at Liverpool.

The visitors were involved in Europa League on Thursday, but Arsene Wenger is expected to name a completely different starting eleven on Sunday.

Last season, City won the corresponding fixture 2-1, but they lost to Arsenal in Community Shield at the start of the season.

Manchester City vs Arsenal – Match Facts

The Gunners have won only one away game in the league this season.

City have managed just one win in their last nine meetings with the Gunners in all competitions.

Everton are the only side to have taken points off Pep Guardiola’s side in the league this season.

Manchester City vs Arsenal – Team News

The Citizens will be without defenders Vincent Kompany and Benjamin Mendy for this game.

For the Gunners, Danny Welbeck and Shkodran Mustafi are still recovering from their respective injuries. Midfielder Santi Cazorla is a long-term injury absence.

Manchester City vs Arsenal – Match Odds

The hosts are huge favourites to claim a win and you can back them at their best odds of 4/9 at William Hill. We don’t see anything other than a comfortable home win in this fixture, and hence, we are backing a City win as our prediction.

For hopeful Arsenal fans, a draw is an attractive proposition at 9/2 odds, and an away win is highly unlikely at 13/2 odds.

Manchester City vs Arsenal – Correct Score Odds

A 2-1 win for City is the most probable outcome in the scoreline market at 35/4 odds, but we are putting our money a 3-1 home win in this fixture. Our prediction is available at its best odds of 11/1 at Skybet.

Manchester City vs Arsenal – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

City ace Sergio Aguero is an obvious choice at 8/11 odds. His teammate Gabriel Jesus is also available at similar odds.

However, we expect to see Leroy Sane continue his scoring form on Sunday. The Germany international has scored in last three league games for City, and he makes for a much better betting prediction at his best odds of 13/8 at Betfred.

Manchester City vs Arsenal – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We expect to see at least four goals in this game, and our prediction of more than 3.5 goals in the game is available at even odds at Betfair.