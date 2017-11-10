Manchester United receive huge injury-boost ahead of Newcastle game

Manchester United have been boosted with returns of multiple names from the treatment room during the international break.

The Red Devils have lost two of their last three league games, and they now find themselves eight points behind leaders Manchester City.

However, there was some positive update for manager Jose Mourinho this week. According to Daily Mail, Paul Pogba, Marcus Rojo and Michael Carrick are set for imminent returns for United after joining first-team training this week.

Pogba had started the season on an impressive note before he suffered an injury in United’s 3-0 UEFA Champions League victory against FC Basel on September 12.

He was a vital member of Mourinho’s side in the opening days of the season and won United’s Player of the Month award for August. His return would definitely improve Mourinho’s squad ahead of the busy festive period.

The French midfielder, who has missed 12 games for United due to his injury, is expected to be involved against the Magpies on November 18.

Marcus Rojo has also made his return to the training ground after recovering from the ligament damage he suffered in April’s UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg win against Anderlecht.

The Argentinean defender has been missing in action for quite a large period and, compared to Pogba, he is expected to take longer to make his return to Mourinho’s first-team.

Veteran midfielder Michael Carrick also participated in the training sessions on Wednesday and Thursday. The 36-year-old has made just one cup appearances this season, but his experience could prove to be vital for United in the second half of the season.

Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has made progress in his recovery, but he continues to train separately from the main group.