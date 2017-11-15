Manchester United vs Newcastle United – betting tips and predictions

Manchester United will be looking to bounce back in the league when they host Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Red Devils still occupy the second spot, but following their 1-0 defeat at Chelsea in their last game, they find themselves eight points behind leaders Manchester City.

However, the Red Devils are yet to drop points at home, and they defeated Tottenham 1-0 last time they played at Old Trafford. Jose Mourinho’s side should comfortably beat the Magpies, who are placed 11th in the league table with 14 points.

The Magpies are going through a slump of their own and have managed to win just one of their last six league games. They will come into this game on the back of two consecutive defeats. Rafa Benitez’s side lost 1-0 to Bournemouth at St James Park last weekend, and the Spaniard would expect a much better performance from his players in his first game against United as a Newcastle manager.

Last time these two sides met in a league game was during the 2015-16 Premier League season. Both fixtures ended in draws with the corresponding fixture ending in a goalless draw.

Manchester United vs Newcastle United – Match Facts

The Red Devils have the best defence in Premier League this season, and they have conceded just five goals in their 11 games.

United are undefeated in their last five league games against the Magpies with three wins and two draws.

United are unbeaten in 22 Premier League games at Old Trafford with 12 wins and 10 draws.

Manchester United vs Newcastle United – Team News

For the hosts, Phil Jones is a doubt after picking up a problem in England’s goalless draw with Germany. He has joined Michael Carrick, Paul Pogba and Marcos Rojo on the sidelines.

Magpies are expected to be without Mikel Merino, Christian Atsu and Jamaal Lascelles for the trip to Manchester.

Manchester United vs Newcastle United – Match Odds

United are overwhelming favourites to win the game at 3/10 odds at Betfred. Even though there is very little value in these odds, we are backing a home win as our prediction in this game.

A draw is available at 5/1 odds, and an away win is an extremely unlikely outcome for this game at 13/1 odds.

Manchester United vs Newcastle United – Correct Score Odds

In the betting market, a 2-0 win for United is the most probable outcome at the best odds of 5/1. However, we are going for a 3-0 home win as our prediction in this market, and you can back our betting tip at 13/2 odds at Bet365.

Manchester United vs Newcastle United – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Romelu Lukaku has been a safe bet to score throughout the season, but the Belgian has failed to score in last four league games for United. Despite his lack of goals, Lukaku is the favourite to score on Saturday at ¾ odds.

We are backing Marcus Rashford to score in this one, and our prediction is available at his best odds of 10/7 at Unibet.

For the visitors, Dwight Gayle is the favourite to score at 9/2 odds.

Manchester United vs Newcastle United – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are predicting more than 2.5 goals in this game. This betting tip is available at the best odds of 6/7 at Unibet.