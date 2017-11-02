Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth – betting tips and predictions

Newcastle United have done well for themselves following a poor start to the new season, and they will consider themselves as favourites to beat Bournemouth at St James’ Park on Saturday.

The Magpies lost 1-0 to Burnley last weekend, but they still occupy a respectable ninth position on the league table with 14 points. The Magpies have won three of their last four home games, and manager Rafa Benitez will be confident of another three points this coming weekend.

Meanwhile, the Cherries have got off to a terrible start to the season and find themselves second-from-bottom in the table with seven points. Eddie Howe’s side have managed just seven points from their ten games, and they are desperate to put points on the board.

In their last fixture, they lost 1-0 to Chelsea at home, but in their last away game, they claimed a 2-1 win over Stoke City. The South Coast club have struggled to score goals this season, and they have the second-worst attack in the league with six goals.

This will be the third Premier League meeting between these two sides. Both sides played each other in the 2015-16 season, and each game ended in an away win. The Cherries claimed a 3-1 win in the corresponding fixture while the Magpies won 1-0 in the reverse fixture.

Newcastle United vs Bournemouth – Match Facts

Jermain Defoe has managed only one goal in nine league appearances for the Cherries.

The Magpies have lost only once at home this season – 2-0 defeat to Tottenham on the opening day of the season.

The 3-1 defeat in the corresponding fixture in the 2015-16 season led to the appointment of Rafa Benitez as Magpies boss.

Newcastle United vs Bournemouth – Team News

Paul Dummett will be the only injury-absence for Rafa Benitez on Saturday.

Callum Wilson could make an appearance for the Cherries while Josh King faces a late fitness test. Tyrone Mings and Brad Smith will miss out with their respective injury problems.

Newcastle United vs Bournemouth – Match Odds

The hosts are favourites to claim all three points, and you can find them at even odds at Bet365. We are backing a home win in this game as our prediction.

A draw is available at 5/2 odds and an away win can get you up to 10/3 odds.

Newcastle United vs Bournemouth – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most likeable scoreline in the betting market at 25/4 odds. However, we are going to back a 2-0 home win as our prediction in this preview. Our betting tip is available at its best odds of 17/2 at Bet365.

Newcastle United vs Bournemouth – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Joselu is the favourite to score at 13/8 odds, and Dwight Gayle is close behind with 17/10 odds.

For the visitors, Jermain Defoe is the favourite to find the net at his best odds of 23/10.

In our preview, we are backing Joselu as our prediction to find the net on Saturday.

Newcastle United vs Bournemouth – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We expect to see less than 2.5 goals in the game, and you can back this prediction at its best odds of 4/5 at Skybet.