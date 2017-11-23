Newcastle United vs Watford – betting tips and predictions

Following a run of seven games with just one defeat, Newcastle United have lost three games on the trot, and now they face a high-flying Watford side at St James’ Park on Saturday.

The Magpies lost 4-1 to Manchester United at Old Trafford last weekend, and they find themselves in the 11th spot with 14 points.

Newcastle are just five points clear of the drop zone, and they could soon find themselves sucked into the relegation battle if they don’t put a halt to their current run.

Watford have done incredibly well under Marco Silva this season. The Hornets are currently placed in a respectable eighth spot in the table with 18 points. Last weekend, they defeated West Ham 3-0 at home to put an end to a run of three consecutive defeats.

Silva’s side has done remarkably well on the road this season. They have won three, drawn one, and lost two of their six games on the road this season. One of those defeats came against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The last league meeting between these two sides took place in the 2015-16 Premier League season. That season, the Hornets completed a double over the Magpies with an identical scoreline of 2-1.

Newcastle United vs Watford – Match Facts

Summer-signing Richarlison is the current Hornets’ top-scorer this season with five goals.

The Hornets have the worst defence in top 14 sides in the league table. They have conceded 21 goals in 12 games.

The Magpies have scored just one goal in their last three games.

Newcastle United vs Watford – Team News

Christian Atsu, Paul Dummett, and Mikel Merino are expected to miss the game, and Jamaal Lascelles is a major doubt for the hosts.

Troy Deeney will miss out for the Hornets because of a suspension. Nathaniel Chalobah, Isaac Success, Craig Cathcart, and Tommie Hoban will miss the game because of their respective injuries. Kiko Femenia, Kenedy, and Younes Kaboul are doubts for the game.

Newcastle United vs Watford – Match Odds

The Magpies are favourites to win in the betting market, and they are available at 13/10 odds at Betfred. An away win can get you up to 13/5 odds at Betvictor.

We are backing a draw in this fixture as our prediction, and this bet is available at its best odds of 12/5 at Betvictor.

Newcastle United vs Watford – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw tops the list in the betting market, and we are going for the same as our prediction in this market. This bet is available at its best odds of 6/1 at William Hill.

Newcastle United vs Watford – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

No one has stood out for the Magpies on the scoring front this season, and that’s why we are backing Richarlison as our prediction. The Brazilian is available at 23/10 odds at Betfair.

For the Magpies, both Dwight Gayle and Aleksandar Mitrovic are available at 9/4 odds at Bwin.

Newcastle United vs Watford – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are going for a less than 2.5 goals in this fixture, and this bet is available at its best odds of 5/6 at Betvictor.