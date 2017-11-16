Rangers vs Hamilton Academical – betting tips and predictions

Rangers find themselves in decent form as they prepare to host Hamilton Academical at Ibrox Stadium on Saturday.

The Gers have picked up 13 points from their last five games, and currently, find themselves in the fourth spot with 24 points. Following the departure of Pedro Caixinha, caretaker manager Graeme Murty has overseen back-to-back wins over Hearts and Partick. A win on Saturday could potentially move the hosts into the second spot.

Hamilton have also picked up a bit of a form in the recent weeks, but we don’t expect to come out with anything from this game.

Following a run of six defeats, the Accies are undefeated in their last three games and have picked up five points. In their last game, they managed a commendable 2-2 home draw against second-placed Aberdeen.

The Accies have 12 points from their 13 games, and they have moved to the ninth spot in the league table.

Earlier this season, Rangers came from behind to beat Hamilton 4-1 at SuperSeal Stadium.

Rangers vs Hamilton – Match Facts

Rangers have scored three goals in each of their last two league fixtures.

Hamilton have the second-worst defence in the league as they have conceded 24 goals. Only bottom-placed Dundee have done worse with 25 goals.

Rangers have won each of their last four meetings with Hamilton.

Rangers vs Hamilton – Match Odds

Rangers are overwhelming favourites to win at 1/3 odds at Skybet. We cant’s see anything other than a home win in this fixture, and we are backing the same as our prediction.

A draw is available at 9/2 odds, and an away win is an extremely unlikely scenario at 19/2 odds.

Rangers vs Hamilton – Correct Score Odds

A 2-0 Rangers win tops the betting charts at the best odds of 13/2. However, we are backing a 3-0 win for the hosts as our prediction. You can bet on a 3-0 home win at best odds of 8/1 at Paddypower.

Rangers vs Hamilton – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos is the favourite to score at his best odds of 5/6. The 21-year-old is Rangers top scorer with six league goals, but he hasn’t managed to find the net since mid-September.

We are instead opting to back midfielder Josh Windass, who has scored in each of his last two appearances for Rangers. Our prediction is available at his best odds of 5/2 at Paddypower.

We expect Rangers to score at least three goals in this game, and thus, we are backing ‘2.5+ goals in the game’ as our prediction. Our betting tip is available at the best odds of 8/15 at Bet365.