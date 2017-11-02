Rangers vs Partick Thistle – betting tips and predictions

Rangers are unbeaten in their last four games ahead of their league fixture against Partick Thistle at Ibrox Stadium on Saturday.

The Gers won 3-1 at Hearts last weekend in what was their first game following the departure of former manager Pedro Caixinha. The Glasgow club are placed fourth in the table with 21 points. They are a point behind third-placed Hibernian having played a game less than the Hibs.

The hosts have picked up ten points from their last four league games and they will huge favourites to win against Partick – who are placed tenth in the table with ten points.

The visitors have shown remarkable improvement in the recent weeks after enduring a terrible start to the season. Partick could manage only three points from their opening seven games, but they have picked up seven in their last three fixtures. However, they are yet to win an away game this season.

Both sides have already played each other once this season, and that game ended in a 2-2 draw. However, the Gers have won five of the last six meetings with Partick.

Rangers vs Partick Thistle – Match Facts

The visitors are without a win in their last ten away games.

Rangers have struggled to get results at home, and they have picked up only one point from their last three home games.

The visitors have failed to score in six of their last eight trips to Ibrox Stadium.

Rangers vs Partick Thistle – Match Odds

Rangers are huge favourites to win at home and you can back them at their best odds of 4/11 at Skybet. We are going for a home win as our prediction in this fixture.

A draw can get you 4/1 odds, and an away win is highly unlikely at 17/2 odds at William Hill.

Rangers vs Partick Thistle – Correct Score Odds

We don’t expect Partick to score in this game, and a 2-0 win for Rangers gets our vote as our prediction in this game. Our pick is also the most probable outcome in the market, and it is available at the best odds of 13/2 at William Hill.

Rangers vs Partick Thistle – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Alfredo Morelos is Rangers’ top scorer this season with six goals and he is the favourite to score in the game at his best odds of 17/20 at William Hill. However, the 21-year-old has failed to find the net in his last five games, while Graham Dorrans has scored two in last three games.

We are backing the former Norwich striker as our prediction in this market at 23/10 odds at Betfair.

Rangers vs Partick Thistle – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We expect to see less than 2.5 goals in the game, and this prediction is available at its best odds of 10/7 at Unibet.