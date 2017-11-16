Ross County vs Celtic – betting tips and predictions

Celtic will look to continue their unbeaten run in the league when they travel to Dingwell to take on Ross County on Saturday.

The Staggies have been inconsistent at best this season, and they currently find themselves in the eighth spot with 14 points. In their last fixture, Staggies claimed a 3-2 win over Motherwell at home.

Meanwhile, the Celts are yet to taste defeat this season, and they currently have a three-point lead over second-placed Aberdeen. Before the international break, Brendan Rodgers’ men claimed a 4-0 win at St Johnstone.

Both sides have already faced each other in September this season, and the Celts claimed a 4-0 win in that fixture at Celtic Park.

Ross County vs Celtic – Match Facts

Ross County haven’t defeated Celtic in a league game since the 2012-13 Premiership season.

Four of Ross County’s last five games have ended with at least three goals.

Out of the four league fixtures between these two sides, three have ended in favour of the Hoops and one has ended as a draw.

Ross County vs Celtic – Team News

Ross County have a clean bill of health and they are expected to have a fully-fit side on Saturday.

For the visitors, Jozo Simunovic is still recovering from the injury he picked up in September. Patrick Roberts has missed last two fixtures, and he is also a doubt.

Ross County vs Celtic – Match Odds

The Hoops are huge favourites to win, and, as usual, they don’t provide much value at the best odds of 2/9 at Skybet. A draw is available at 6/1 odds, and a home win can get you up to 14/1 odds.

We are backing a Celtic win as our prediction in this fixture.

Ross County vs Celtic – Correct Score Odds

A 2-0 win for the Hoops is the most likely outcome in the scoreline market at 13/2 odds. In our preview, we have decided to back a 3-0 win for the Celts as our prediction. This betting prediction can be backed at its best odds of 7/1 at William Hill.

Ross County vs Celtic – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths is the favourite to score at 8/13 odds. Moussa Dembele is close behind at 13/19 odds. Scott Sinclair is also a good option and we are backing him as our prediction as his best odds of 13/10 at Paddypower.

For the hosts, Michael Gardyne is a good option to score at 13/2 odds.

Ross County vs Celtic – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We expect to see at least three goals in this game, and we have picked 2.5+ goals in the game as our prediction. This bet is available at its best odds of 4/9 at Bet365.