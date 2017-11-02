Southampton vs Burnley – betting tips and predictions

Southampton face a tricky home fixture against high-flying Burnley on Saturday. The Saints have looked average at best under new manager Mauricio Pellegrino in the first quarter of the season. Meanwhile, Burnley have become even more resolute under manager Sean Dyche this season, and have picked up some incredible results.

The Saints claimed a 1-1 draw at Brighton last weekend, which means they have picked up two draws and one win in their last three fixtures. In their last game at St Mary’s Stadium, the Saints picked up a 1-0 win against West Brom.

The South Coast side have been decent on the defensive front, but they have struggled to score goals this season. The hosts, who currently occupy the tenth spot with 13 points, have managed to score only nine goals in their opening ten games.

The Clarets have done remarkably well this season, and they have suffered only two defeats in their opening ten games.

In their last game, the visitors claimed a 1-0 home win over Newcastle United. As things stand, the Clarets find themselves in the seventh spot with 16 points – level with Liverpool.

Last season, the Saints claimed a 3-1 win in the corresponding fixture, but the reverse fixture ended 1-0 in the favour of Clarets.

Southampton vs Burnley – Match Facts

The Clarets have claimed only one win in their last 16 trips to St Mary’s Stadium in all competitions.

However, Dyche’s side have lost only once on the road this season – a 3-0 defeat at Manchester City.

Clarets have the fourth-best defence in the league and have conceded just nine goals this season.

Southampton vs Burnley – Team News

Saints should have Charlie Austin back, but summer-signing Mario Lemina is a major doubt for this fixture.

For the visitors, goalkeeper Tom Heaton and striker Jonathan Walters are long-term absentees, but striker Chris Wood could return after missing the win over Newcastle.

Southampton vs Burnley – Match Odds

Burnley’s away record makes for an impressive reading this season. They have picked up wins at Chelsea and Everton, and have drawn at Liverpool and Tottenham.

We don’t see them losing against the Saints, and hence, we are going for a draw in this fixture. You can back our prediction at its best odds of 14/5 at Bet365. A home win is available at 17/25 odds, but an away win at 11/2 odds makes for an attractive proposition.

Southampton vs Burnley – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw gets our vote in the correct score market. Our prediction is available at its best odds of 7/1 at Bet365.

A 1-0 Saints win is the most popular result in the betting market at 5/1 odds.

Southampton vs Burnley – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Saints striker Manolo Gabbiadini is the favourite to score at 13/8 odds. However, we are backing Clarets striker Chris Wood to score in the game. The New Zealand striker, who has scored three in seven this season, is available at 7/2 odds at Unibet.

Southampton vs Burnley – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We expect this to be a low-scoring affair, and hence, we are backing on less than 2.5 goals as our prediction. This bet is available at its best odds of 4/6 at Betfair.