Southampton vs Everton – betting tips and predictions

Southampton have managed only one win in their last six games and have dropped to the 14th spot in the league table.

Last weekend, they lost 3-0 at Liverpool, and this Sunday, they will host Everton at St Mary’s Stadium. The Saints are only four points above the drop zone, and they will be looking to get some valuable points against a struggling Toffees side.

The South Coast side have struggled to score goals this season, and have managed only nine goals this season.

Everton have managed to collect four points from their last two games following a terrible run of games, and have climbed up to 16th in the table. Last weekend, the Merseysiders claimed a 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace, and currently, they are just a point behind their opponents.

The visitors were involved in Europa League action on Thursday, and they were embarrassed at home as they suffered a 5-1 defeat to Atalanta. The Toffees have struggled with their defence this season, and have the joint second-worst defence in the league with 24 goals.

Last season, both sides won their respective home games, with the Saints claiming a 1-0 win in the corresponding fixture.

Southampton vs Everton – Match Facts

Oumar Niasse is Everton’s top scorer this season with five league goals despite starting only three games.

The Toffees have failed to win an away game this season. They are without a win in their last ten away games.

Only Huddersfield Town, Swansea City and Crystal Palace have scored fewer league goals than the Saints this season.

Southampton vs Everton – Team News

For the Saints, midfielder Oriol Romeu is suspended, and Mario Lemina is still a week away from full recovery. Jeremy Pied is also set to miss due to a knock.

The Toffees will be without Oumar Niasse, who will miss the game due to his two-match ban. James McCarthy, Ross Barkley, Yanick Bolasie, Seamus Coleman and Ramiro Funes Mori will miss the game with respective injury problems.

Southampton vs Everton – Match Odds

The hosts are favourites to win at 10/11 odds at William Hill. We don’t see any of the sides winning this game and we are backing a draw as our prediction in this fixture. This bet is available at its best odds of 5/2 at Betfred.

You can also back the Toffees at their best odds of 4/1 at Betvictor.

Southampton vs Everton – Correct Score Odds

A 1-0 Saints win is the most likely outcome in the betting market and its available at 11/2 odds at Bet365. We are backing a 1-1 draw our prediction instead, and its available at the best odds of 25/4 at 10Bet.

Southampton vs Everton – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

For the Saints, Manolo Gabbiadini and Charlie Austin are favourites to score at 9/5 odds at Bwin. It’s not a wise move to back on a Saints player as none of them has stood out in terms of scoring goals.

Wayne Rooney, who has scored four league goals this season, gets our backing in this market at his best odds of 57/17 at Unibet.

Southampton vs Everton – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We don’t see too many goals in this game, and we are backing less than 2.5 goals in this game as our prediction. This bet is available at 4/6 odds at Bet365.