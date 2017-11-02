St Johnstone vs Celtic – betting tips and predictions

St Johnstone have gone off the rails in the recent weeks, and after an impressive start to the season, they have picked up only one point in their last five league games.

It doesn’t look like their bad run will come to an end this weekend as they face table-toppers Celtic at McDiarmid Park on Saturday. The Saints lost 1-0 at Partick Thistle last weekend, and they occupy the sixth spot in the table with 15 points.

The hosts have been struggling to score goals in the recent weeks, and they are without a goal in their last five games.

The Hoops will come into the game following a 2-1 Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich on Tuesday. Last weekend, they dropped points in the league as they were held 1-1 at home by Kilmarnock. However, Brendan Rodgers’ side is unbeaten in the league this season and currently sit at the top with 27 points – one more than second-placed Aberdeen.

Both sides have already played each other once this season and that game at Celtic Park ended in a 1-1 draw.

St Johnstone vs Celtic – Match Facts

The Celts are averaging more than two goals per game, and they have scored 25 goals in their opening 11 games.

They also have the best defence this season, and they have conceded just six goals in the league.

After losing just once in their opening seven games, the Saints have lost four times in their last five games.

St Johnstone vs Celtic – Team News

The hosts have no injury concerns at the moment.

Patrick Roberts and Jozo Simunovic could miss out for the visitors.

St Johnstone vs Celtic – Match Odds

The visitors are huge favourites to win the game, and as usual, they don’t provide value for money at ¼ odds. However, we don’t see any other outcome than an away win, and you can get the best odds for our prediction at Skybet.

A draw is available at 5/1 odds, and a home win can get you up to 14/1 odds.

St Johnstone vs Celtic – Correct Score Odds

A 2-0 Celtic win is the most likely result at its best odds of 11/2. We are going for a 3-0 win as our prediction instead, and this scoreline is available at 13/2 odds at Paddypower.

St Johnstone vs Celtic – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths is the favourite to score at 8/11 odds. However, we are backing Moussa Dembele as our prediction to score in this game. The French, who has scored four in last three league games, can get you 7/9 odds at Paddypower.

For the hosts, Michael O’Halloran is the favourite to score at 9/2 odds.

St Johnstone vs Celtic – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We expect to see more than 2.5 goals in the game, and our prediction is available at the best odds of 8/13 at Betfair.