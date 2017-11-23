Swansea City vs Bournemouth – betting tips and predictions

Swansea City are in desperate need of points as they prepare to host a resurgent Bournemouth side at Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

The Welsh side have their last four league games and find themselves second-from-bottom with just nine points from their 12 games. The Swans have struggled to score goals this season, and have managed only seven thus far. Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham with four goals is their top scorer this season. Last weekend, Swansea lost 2-0 at Burnley, and before that, they had lost 1-0 to Brighton at home.

They will face another difficult opponent in Bournemouth this weekend. The Cherries made a terrible start to the season, but they have produced much better performances in recent weeks.

Eddie Howe’s side have won three out of their last four league games, a run which also includes a 1-0 home defeat to Chelsea. In their last fixture, they registered a 4-0 home win over Huddersfield with the help of a hattrick from Callum Wilson.

On the back of their recent results, the South Coast side have climbed up to the 13th spot in the league table.

Last season, the Cherries completed a double over the Swans and won the corresponding fixture 3-0.

Swansea City vs Bournemouth – Match Facts

The Swans have failed to defeat the Cherries in their four Premier League meetings. 0W1D3L

Last season, the Swans failed to score a goal against the Cherries while conceding five.

Bournemouth striker Benik Afobe scored in both fixtures last season.

Swansea City vs Bournemouth – Team News

Tammy Abraham suffered a back problem in the defeat to Burnley, but he is expected to feature on Saturday. Kyle Bartley is a long-term injury absence.

The Cherries will be without winger Junior Stanislas, who has missed last three games for the club. Tyrone Mings is also an injury-absence, and Jordan Ibe is a doubt for the game.

Swansea City vs Bournemouth – Match Odds

Despite being an away side, the Cherries are slight favourites to win the game in the betting market at their best odds of 9/5 at BetVictor. The hosts are available at almost similar odds of 7/4.

We don’t see Swansea opening their winning account against their opponents on Saturday, and we are going for an away win as our prediction in this fixture. A draw is available at its best odds of 23/10 at Unibet.

Swansea City vs Bournemouth – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most probable outcome in the market at its best odds of 29/5 at 10Bet. However, we are going for a 2-1 away win as our prediction in this market.

You can get the best odds of 10/1 for this betting tip at Bet365.

Swansea City vs Bournemouth – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Last week, we got our prediction right in this market with Callum Wilson, and we are backing the striker to continue his scoring form. He is available at quite decent odds of 15/8 at Paddypower.

For the Swans, Tammy Abraham is the favourite to score at his best odds of 2/1 at Bet365.

Swansea City vs Bournemouth – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We expect at least three goals in this game, and we are backing 2.5+ goals in the game as our prediction. You can back our prediction at its best odds of 6/5 at Coral.