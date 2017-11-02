Swansea City vs Brighton and Hove Albion – betting tips and predictions

Swansea City have won only once in their last seven league games ahead of their game against Brighton and Hove Albion at Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

The Swans have only two wins in their account this season, and just sit outside the drop zone in the 17th spot with eight points. The Welsh side lost 2-1 at Arsenal last weekend, and they are currently on a three-game losing run in all competitions.

Paul Clement’s side have struggled to score goals this season, and have managed a total of seven in their ten league games. They have been heavily reliant on Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham for goals in the first ten games of the season.

However, they will consider this game as a good opportunity to add more points and move away from the wrong end of the table.

The Seagulls have done remarkably well in their debut season in Premier League. The South Coast side have lost only once in their last five league games, and are placed 12th in the table with 12 points.

In their last game, Chris Hughton’s side claimed a 1-1 draw at home against Southampton, and in their last away game, they claimed an impressive 3-0 win at West Ham.

In the last meeting between the two sides, Swansea defeated Brighton 3-0 in 2009-10 League Cup. The last league meeting between these two sides took place in the 2007-08 League One season.

Swansea City vs Brighton – Match Facts

Tammy Abraham has been involved in 71% of Swansea’s league goals this season, while Pascal Groß is close behind with his hand in 70% of his side’s goals.

The Seagulls have the best defence in the bottom half and have conceded just 11 goals.

Coming into this game, the hosts have lost four of their last five league games.

Swansea City vs Brighton – Team News

Kyle Bartley is a long-term injury absence for the Swans, and the likes of Angel Rangel, Renato Sanches, Martin Olsson and Leon Britton will also miss the game. Wilfried Bony faces a late fitness test ahead of the game.

The visitors have a cleaner bill of health, and Steve Sidwell is the only injury concern for them.

Swansea City vs Brighton – Match Odds

The hosts are favourites to win at 11/8 odds, and an away win is available at much better odds of 11/4.

However, we are backing a draw in this game as our prediction, and you can back the same at the best odds of 11/5 at Sportingbet.

Swansea City vs Brighton – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most probable outcome in the betting market, and its available at the best odds of 11/2 at Bet365. We are backing the same as our prediction in this market.

Swansea City vs Brighton – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Tammy Abraham is the favourite to score in the game at 15/8 odds. Last week, we got Glenn Murray correct as our prediction, and we are again backing him at his best odds of 29/20 at Sportingbet.

Swansea City vs Brighton – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

Both sides have looked resolute on the defensive front this season, and we expect a low-scoring affair on Saturday. We are backing less than 2.5 goals in this game as our prediction. This betting tip is available at its best odds of 4/7 at Betfair.