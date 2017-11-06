Top Premier League Performances – Week 11

There is no stopping Manchester City this season, as they cemented their position at the top of the table with an important 3-1 win over Arsenal.

Kevin De Bruyne produced another impressive performance for City and scored the opening goal in the game. Meanwhile, Manchester United lacked a match-changing individual performance as they lost 1-0 at Chelsea.

Elsewhere, Liverpool and Tottenham registered wins in their respective matches, and Everton and Bournemouth also claim critical wins to move out of the drop zone.

There were some fine individual performances during the weekend, and here is our take on top five players.

1. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) – 9.6

The Belgian produced another perfect performance for his side as they claimed a comfortable win over the Gunners. De Bruyne scored once from his two shots on target, and he also contributed on the defensive side. He made five tackles and three interceptions to help his side keep the Gunners in check.

2. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 8.8

The Egyptian is proving to be quite a signing for the Reds. He managed to score a brace from three shots on target at London Stadium. Following his match-winning performance against the Hammers, Salah has seven goals and two assists in 11 appearances.

3. Simon Francis (Bournemouth) – 8.6

Simon Francis stood out for his defensive display against the Magpies. It was Cherries’ only second clean sheet this season, and Francis played a key part in it. The 32-year-old won 75% of his 29 duels and 80% of his aerial duels. He also produced key three passes during the game.

4. Richarlison (Watford) – 8.4

Even though Watford lost 3-2 at Everton, Richarlison once again caught eyes with his impressive display. The Brazilian scored a goal for the Hornets and won an injury-time penalty. However, Tom Cleverly shot wide from the resultant penalty and wasted the opportunity to snatch a last-minute draw for his side.

5. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – 8.4

The Brazilian failed to score a goal against the Hammers, but he produced some lovely touches, and overall, he was a delight to watch during the game. He also set up Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s goal in the 4-1 win.

Source: WhoScored