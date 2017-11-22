Tottenham Hotspur vs West Bromwich Albion – betting tips and predictions

Tottenham will hope for a comfortable outing against a struggling West Bromwich Albion side at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Spurs have hit a kind of a slump in the league and have lost two of their last three games. Last weekend, they succumbed to a 2-0 defeat in the North London derby, and its crucial for Mauricio Pochettino’s men that they bounce back against the Baggies. Currently, the hosts are placed fourth with 23 points.

Spurs were involved in Champions League during midweek and claimed a 2-1 win at Borussia Dortmund.

The Baggies have let go of Tony Pulis following a terrible run of results. The visitors, currently under the charge of caretaker boss Gary Megson, find themselves in the 17th spot with ten points. The Baggies started the season with two consecutive wins, but they have failed to register in their last ten games. Last week, they lost 4-0 to Chelsea at home and they will come into this game on the back of four consecutive defeats.

Last season, Spurs claimed a 4-0 win in the corresponding fixture, but the reverse fixture ended in a 1-1 draw.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Bromwich Albion – Match Facts

Spurs have managed just one win in their last four league fixtures with the Baggies with three fixtures ending in 1-1 draws.

Spurs have lost just one of their last 15 league fixtures against the Baggies.

The Baggies have registered just three wins in the league since February.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Bromwich Albion – Team News

The hosts will be without Toby Alderweireld, Erik Lamela and Victor Wanyama.

The Baggies have only one injury concern in full-back Craig Dawson.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Bromwich Albion – Match Odds

Spurs are huge favourites to win at home, and they don’t provide much value for money at their best odds of 2/7 at Skybet. We are expecting a comfortable Spurs win, and thus, a home win is our prediction in this market.

A draw is available at 21/4 odds, and an away win seems almost like an impossible scenario at the best odds of 16/1.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Bromwich Albion – Correct Score Odds

A 2-0 win for Spurs is the most likely scoreline in the game according to the bookmakers, and we are backing the same as our prediction. This betting tip is available at its best odds of 11/2 at William Hill.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Bromwich Albion – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Following a disappointing performance against the Gunners, Harry Kane returned to his scoring ways against Dortmund. He is the favourite to score in this game at his best odds of ½.

We don’t see much value in picking Kane, and we are backing Heung-Min Son as our prediction. The South Korean, who also scored against Dortmund, is available at 16/13 odds at Unibet.

For the visitors, Salomon Rondon is the favourite at 23/5 odds.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Bromwich Albion – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

For Spurs, their last three games have ended with less than 2.5 goals. We are predicting that this trend will continue at the best odds of 23/20 at William Hill.