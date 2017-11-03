Tottenham vs Crystal Palace – betting tips and predictions

Tottenham are finally getting used to Wembley Stadium, and they will be eager to return to winning ways in the league when they host Crystal Palace on Sunday.

In their last league fixture, Spurs lost 1-0 at United, but that result has been overshadowed by their 3-1 Champions League win over Real Madrid during midweek.

Spurs have fallen eight points behind leaders Manchester City, and are placed third in the table. However, they will be eager to make up some ground as their title rivals take on each other this weekend.

Harry Kane missed the defeat at Old Trafford, but he will return for Spurs this weekend.

The Eagles still remain at the bottom of the table, but they will arrive at Wembley with an upbeat mood after snatching a last-minute 2-2 draw against West Ham last weekend.

Palace have four points from their opening ten games, and they are four points off safety at present.

The South London side have struggled on both fronts this season – they have the worst attack in the league with four goals; they also have the worst defence in the league and have conceded 24 goals.

Last season, Spurs did a double over Palace and won both games with the 1-0 scoreline.

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace – Match Facts

The North London side have won all of their last four league fixtures against Palace.

Three out of last four meetings between these two sides have ended in 1-0 wins for Spurs.

The Eagles are yet to score a goal in an away game this season.

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace – Team News

Victor Wanyama and Erik Lamela will miss the game for Spurs, but Harry Kane should return to the starting eleven.

Palace will be without strikers Christian Benteke and Conor Wickham for this game, and Patrick van Aanholt faces a late fitness test.

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace – Match Odds

Spurs are huge favourites to win at their odds of 3/10 at Skybet. We expect a comfortable home win in this game and we are backing the same as our prediction.

A draw is available at 21/4 odds, and an away win can get you up to 11/1 odds in the betting market.

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace – Correct Score Odds

A 2-0 win for Spurs is the most likely result in the betting market, and it is available at 7/1 odds. However, we are inclining towards a 3-0 home win in this game, and this prediction of ours is available at its best odds of 8/1 at Bet365.

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Harry Kane is the obvious pick to score, but he doesn’t provide much value for money at 4/9 odds. Instead, we are backing Dele Alli as our prediction in this game. Alli, who scored a brace against Real Madrid, is available at much better odds of 13/11 at Unibet.

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are going +2.5 goals as our prediction in this game and you can find this bet at its best odds of ½ at Paddypower.