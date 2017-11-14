West Bromwich Albion vs Chelsea – betting tips and predictions

West Bromwich are going through a rough patch of form and things won’t get easier for them this weekend as they host champions Chelsea at the Hawthorns on Saturday.

Tony Pulis’ men started the season with back-to-back wins, but since then, they have failed to pick up a win in their last nine league games. They are currently on a three-game losing run in the league and find themselves in the 16th spot with just ten points.

Based on their current form, the Baggies are prime candidates for relegation this season.

Chelsea will come into the game on the back of a highly-encouraging 1-0 home win over Manchester United. After their win over United, fourth-placed Blues find themselves just a solitary point behind United and Tottenham. However, Liverpool and Arsenal are hot on Chelsea’s trails and they can’t afford to slip up against the Baggies.

The West London side are currently on a three-game winning run in the league, and all the indicators point toward an away win in this fixture.

Last season, Chelsea completed a double over the opponents, and they cemented their league title with a 1-0 win in the corresponding fixture in May.

West Bromwich Albion vs Chelsea – Match Facts

The Blues are undefeated in their last four league fixtures against the Baggies with three wins and one draw.

The Baggies have won only three Premier League games against the Blues, and all three wins have come at the Hawthorns.

The Blues have ended two of their last three trips to the Hawthorns with ten men.

West Bromwich Albion vs Chelsea – Team News

The Baggies will be without Craig Dawson and James Morrison, and they have no new injury concerns.

For the Blues, midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has picked up a knock in training and he is a doubt for the game. Similarly, Eden Hazard and Gary Cahill are expected to be late decisions ahead of the kick-off.

Michy Batshuayi and Victor Moses are certain to miss out for the visitors.

West Bromwich Albion vs Chelsea – Match Odds

Chelsea are favourites to win in the betting market, and they are getting our vote in this market. You can back the Blues at their best odds of 8/13 at Skybet.

A draw is much-better valued at 16/5 odds, while a home win can get you up to 21/4 odds.

West Bromwich Albion vs Chelsea – Correct Score Odds

A 1-0 Chelsea win is the most likely result in the market at 11/2 odds. However, we are going for a 2-1 home win as our prediction in this fixture. Our betting tip is available at its best odds of 17/2 at Bet365.

West Bromwich Albion vs Chelsea – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Alvaro Morata, Chelsea’s match-winner against United, is the favourite to score and we are backing him as our prediction at even odds at Skybet. Eden Hazard is also a good option at his best odds of 9/5.

For the hosts, Salomon Rondon is the favourite to score at 17/5 odds.

West Bromwich Albion vs Chelsea – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We expect to see at least three goals in this game, and hence, we have decided to back 2.5+ goals in the game as our prediction in this market. This bet is available at its best odds of 15/13 at Unibet.