West Ham United vs Leicester City – betting tips and predictions

West Ham find themselves in deep trouble at the wrong end of the league table as they prepare to host resurgent Leicester City at London Stadium on Friday night.

David Moyes started his life as the Hammers manager with a 2-0 defeat at Watford last weekend, and there is already huge pressure on him to get quick results.

The Hammers have picked up just two points from their last five games, and they are placed 18th on the table with just nine points. A win on Friday would move them out of the relegation zone, but London side would need to improve significantly on their recent performances if they want to defeat the Foxes.

The Foxes will come into this game on the back of the 2-0 home defeat to Manchester City. Prior to their defeat to the leaders, Leicester were undefeated in their last five league games.

Claude Puel’ side have four points than their opponents, and they sit in the 12th spot ahead of the trip to London.

Last season, the Foxes completed a double over the Hammers and won the corresponding fixture 2-3.

West Ham United vs Leicester City – Match Facts

The Hammers have failed to win a league game in their last five attempts against the Foxes.

Four out of last five league meetings between these two sides have ended with more than 2.5 goals.

The Hammers have the worst defence in the league this season as they have conceded 25 goals in their first 12 games.

West Ham United vs Leicester City – Team News

David Moyes will be without summer signings Javier Hernandez and Marko Arnautovic. The likes of Michail Antonio, Sam Byram and Jose Fonte also remain out. However, Andre Ayew could return to the matchday squad.

The Foxes have no new injury concerns, but they will be without Robert Huth and Matty James.

West Ham United vs Leicester City – Match Odds

This game is a tough one to call and most of the bookmakers have put the visitors as slight favourites to win. The Foxes are available at their best odds of 7/4 at William Hill.

A home win is available for 9/5 odds, but we are going for a draw in this game. Our prediction is available at 12/5 odds at Betvictor.

West Ham United vs Leicester City – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most predictable result and its available at 25/4 odds. However, we are backing a 2-2 scoreline as our prediction in this market. This betting tip is available at its best odds of 29/2 odds at 10Bet.

West Ham United vs Leicester City – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Foxes striker Jamie Vardy, who has scored six goals this season, is the obvious pick at his best odds of 17/11. For the hosts, Andy Carroll is the favourite to score at 2/1 odds.

We are backing Vardy as our prediction in this market.

West Ham United vs Leicester City – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

The recent history of this fixture suggests that it should be a high-scoring game. We are going for 2.5+ goals in the game as our pick in this market. This prediction is available at its best odds of 28/29 at Unibet.