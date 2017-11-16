Hibernian vs St Johnstone – betting tips and predictions

High-flying Hibernian will host St Johnstone at Easter Road on Saturday afternoon. Both sides will come into this game with highly contrasting forms.

Hibs have picked up four wins on the trot and have 25 points from 13 games. On the back of their winning run, they have climbed up to the third spot in the table.

In their last fixture, Hibs picked up a 2-1 win over Dundee at home, and another win on Saturday could potentially see them leap Aberdeen into the second spot. We expect Neil Lennon’s side to claim a comfortable win against the Saints.

Meanwhile, St Johnstone find themselves amidst a terrible run of games following a promising start to the season. The Saints, who lost 4-0 to champions Celtic at home in their last fixture, have picked up just one point from their last six games. In their opening seven games, they had picked up a total of 14 points.

After flirting with European places for some weeks, the Saints have slipped down to the seventh spot in the table. Both sides have already played each other once this season and that fixture ended in a 1-1 draw.

Hibernian vs St Johnstone – Match Facts

The Saints have failed to score in their last six games while conceding 12.

Meanwhile, the Hibs have conceded have just once in their last four fixtures, and have scored seven goals.

Three of the last six league fixtures between these two sides have witnessed a red card.

Hibernian vs St Johnstone – Match Odds

Hibs are huge favourites to win and we are also backing to win comfortably against the Saints. You can back our prediction – a home win – at its best odds of 3/5 at Skybet.

A draw is available at 3/1 odds, and a win for the Saints can get you up to 5/1 odds.

Hibernian vs St Johnstone – Correct Score Odds

A 1-0 win for the Hibs is the most probable outcome in the betting market at 6/1 odds. However, this preview is backing a 2-0 win for the Hibs as its prediction. This scoreline is available at its best odds of 7/1 at Betvictor.

Hibernian vs St Johnstone – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Hibs striker Simon Murray, who has scored three in last four appearances, is the favourite to score in the game at 7/5 odds. Murray is Hib’s top-scorer with five goals this season.

For the visitors, Michael O’Halloran is available at 7/2 odds.

Hibernian vs St Johnstone – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are going for less than 2.5 goals in this game as our prediction. You can back this bet at its best odds of 17/20 at Bet365.