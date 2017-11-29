Everton vs. West Ham – Predictions and Betting Tips.

Everton host David Moyes’ West Ham at the Goodison Park. The former Toffees boss returns to a place he spent 11 years of his career. During his time in Merseyside, he transformed Everton from relegation candidates to Champions League qualifiers. Th Scotsman will be in search of his first three points as West Ham boss since replacing sacked Croatian Slaven Bilic.

Both teams are currently fighting the drop. Everton is currently placed 17th on the table on 12 points after 13 games. The Hammers are 18th, two behind Everton. Both teams have parted ways with their managers after a disappointing run of form. Everton will play under caretaker boss David Unsworth after the departure of Ronald Koeman. Both teams come into this match in poor form and will be desperate to bag a win here.

Everton vs. West Ham- Match Facts

Everton have only lost once, a 2-3 defeat, in their last 20 matches against West Ham in all competitions. Everton’s post-Koeman defensive woes continue, they have conceded two or more goals in their last five Premier League games. Three out of the last five Everton Premier League games have registered over 2.5 goals. The Toffees have conceded 28 goals league goals this season, the highest number of goals conceded this season.

West Ham have failed to win their last six Premier League games (three draws and three defeats). West Ham have not kept a clean sheet in their last six Premier League games. The Hammers have not won any of their last seven Premier League away games.

Everton vs. West Ham- Team News

The hosts will miss Leighton Baines, James McCarthy, Seamus Coleman, Ramiro Funes Mori, Yannick Bolasie, Ross Barkley, Michael Keane and Maarten Stekelenburg through injury. Top scorer Oumar Niasse will miss the match due to suspension. This leaves manager Unsworth short of options, especially at the back.

Javier Hernandez, Sam Bryam, and Jose Fonte are sidelined due to injuries. Michael Antonio, Marko Arnautovic, and James are doubtful to feature for the traveling Hammers. Andre Ayew, Pablo Zabaleta, and Captain Mark Noble could all feature here should manager Moyes opt to make changes. The Hammers play against Manchester City four days after this clash

Everton vs. West Ham- Predictions

Both teams are poor in defending. Everton who are yet to find replacement for Dutchman Koeman have conceded 11 goals in their last three games in all competitions. After a spirited second-half display against Leicester in their previous game, Moyes will be hoping to build on it to grab all the three points here. We expect goals in this game; we are backing;

Both Teams to Score @ 1.75

Over 2.5 Goals @ 1.95

Correct Score 1-2 @ 9.50