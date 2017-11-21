Griezmann, Dybala, Young – Latest Manchester United transfer updates

The January transfer window is not far away now, and the transfer rumour mill is slowly but surely shifting into the top gear.

Premier League aspirants Manchester United spent a lot of money on transfers last summer, and latest reports suggest it would be more of the same for them in the upcoming transfer windows.

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann came close to joining United in the summer but eventually ended up staying at the Madrid club.

According to Spanish journalist Guillem Balague, the France international is set to leave Atletico next summer with United still interested in his services. La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are also monitoring the France international.

As per the latest reports, French giants Paris Saint-Germain have also entered the frame and have enquired about the 26-year-old.

Griezmann, who signed a new deal with Atletico in the summer, has managed just three goals for Diego Simone’s side.

Moving to Italy, Juventus star Paulo Dybala has put United on alert with his latest comments, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Argentinean, who is regarded as one of the best talents in Serie A, has been linked with the likes of United, Real Madrid and Barcelona in the last few months. And now the 24-year-old has put a big question mark on his future by refusing to rule out a summer exit from Juventus.

“I don’t know if I’ll be at Juventus for life – and I can’t even say that this will not be my last year in Turin,” he said in an interview with France Football.

He added: “I want to win everything now, football is strange you never really know what will happen in the future.”

Dybala is highly regarded by Juventus, and they are expected to do everything within their power to keep hold of him. However, as it was in the case of Paul Pogba, the Italian champions might end up succumbing in front of the financial prowess of the interested parties.

In another United-related report, the Sun claims that Ashley Young has agreed to a new £6million one-year deal with the Red Devils.

Young’s current contract expires next summer, and the new deal will extend his stay with United until the summer of 2019.