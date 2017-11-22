Manchester United vs Brighton and Hove Albion – betting tips and predictions

Manchester United have suffered a dip in their form of late but they will be confident of three points when they face Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Red Devils, currently in the second position with 26 points, have won just two of their last five league fixtures. Last weekend, they claimed a convincing 4-1 home win over Newcastle United. However, Jose Mourinho’s side suffered a big shock during the midweek as they lost 1-0 at Basel in Champions League. The Red Devils will get less than 72 hours to recharge their batteries before the kickoff at Old Trafford.

Brighton have been punching above their weight following their promotion in the summer, and currently, they find themselves in an impressive ninth position with 16 points.

Coming into this game, the Seagulls are undefeated in their last five league games, and have picked eight points from this run.

The South Coast side defeated West Ham United and Swansea respectively in their last two away games, and last weekend, they managed a 2-2 home draw with Stoke City.

The last league meeting between these two sides took place in the 1982-83 season, and it ended in a 1-1 draw.

Manchester United vs Brighton and Hove Albion – Match Facts

The Seagulls have been heavily reliant on Pascal Groß for their goals. The German has been involved in eight of Seagulls’ 13 goals with three goals and five assists.

Both sides have played each other on eight occasions in the past. United won five and lost one.

The Red Devils are yet to drop points in a home game this season.

Manchester United vs Brighton and Hove Albion – Team News

United will be without centre-back Phil Jones, and Eric Bailly is also a doubt for the game.

The Seagulls will miss the midfield duo of Steve Sidwell and Davy Propper.

Manchester United vs Brighton and Hove Albion – Match Odds

United are overwhelming favourites to win and their best available odds are 1/5 at Skybet. There is next to nothing value in these odds, but we don’t see anything other than a comfortable United win in this fixture. Hence, we are backing a home win as our prediction.

A draw is available at 34/5 odds, and you can get enormous 21/1 odds on an away win at BetVictor if you are feeling lucky.

Manchester United vs Brighton and Hove Albion – Correct Score Odds

Brighton’s success this season has been built on their solid defence, and we don’t expect them to ship four goals. Hence, we are going for a 2-0 United win as our prediction in this market. This betting tip is available at its best odds of 19/4 at BetVictor.

Manchester United vs Brighton and Hove Albion – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

United duo Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are both available at 10/11 odds at William Hill.

However, we are backing Paul Pogba as our prediction at his best odds of 2/1 at Paddypower.

For the visitors, Glenn Murray is available at 6/1 odds at Bet365.

Manchester United vs Brighton and Hove Albion – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We have decided to back less than 2.5 goals in this game as our prediction. This betting tip is available at its best odds of 23/18 at 188Bet.