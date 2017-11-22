Liverpool vs Chelsea – betting tips and predictions

In one of the biggest games in Premier League, Liverpool will host Chelsea under the floodlights of Anfield in a late kick-off on Saturday.

Both sides are currently embroiled in an enticing battle for top four places, and they are separated by only three points in the league table.

The Reds are currently on a three-game winning run in the league and defeated Southampton 3-0 at home last weekend. However, Jurgen Klopp’s side were once again exposed on the defensive front during the midweek as they blew up a three-goal lead to draw 3-3 with Sevilla in Champions League.

Chelsea have also picked up some form of late after having an inconsistent start to the season. They are currently on a four-game winning run in the league, and, in their last fixture, they claimed a 4-0 win at West Bromwich Albion.

The Blues were also involved in Champions League during midweek, and they claimed a 4-0 win over Qarabag.

Last season, the corresponding fixture ended in a 1-1 draw, and the Reds claimed a 2-1 win over eventual league champions at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool vs Chelsea – Match Facts

The Blues have not managed a win in their last six meetings, including two cup encounters, with the Reds.

The hosts have scored ten goals in their last three league games conceding just one.

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah is the current leader in the Golden Boot race with nine goals.

Liverpool vs Chelsea – Team News

The Reds have only one injury absence in Nathaniel Clyne, who is ruled out until February.

For the visitors, Victor Moses could make a comeback from his hamstring injury, and striker Michy Batshuayi is expected to miss the game.

Liverpool vs Chelsea – Match Odds

The Reds have a decent record against top sides under Jurgen Klopp, and we don’t see them losing this game. They are favourites to win the game in the betting market and are available at their best odds of 6/5.

We are predicting a draw in this fixture, and our prediction is available at 13/5 odds. An away win can get you up to 67/25 odds in the market.

Liverpool vs Chelsea – Correct Score Odds

Three out of last five meetings between two sides have ended 1-1, and the same scoreline is the most probable outcome in the market at the best odds of 27/4 at 10Bet. We are also backing a 1-1 draw as our prediction in the correct score market.

Liverpool vs Chelsea – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata is the favourite to score in the game at 8/5 odds. However, Mohamed Salah, at slightly better odds of 13/8 at Paddypower, makes for a better pick.

Nevertheless, we are backing Sadio Mane as our prediction in this market at his best odds of 21/10 at Paddypower.

Liverpool vs Chelsea – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are going for less than 2.5 goals in this game as our prediction. You can back this betting tip at the best odds of 23/20 at Coral.