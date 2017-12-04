Barcelona vs Sporting Lisbon- Betting Tips and Predictions

Barcelona head into this game on the back of the 2-2 draw against Celta Vigo at the Camp Nou in the Spanish Primera Liga. After seeing off minnows Murcia in the 5-0 midweek Copa Del Rey return leg win, the Catalans could not replicate that form over the weekend. Barca fell behind after just 22 minutes when Iago Aspas scored his 8th league goal this season. Talisman Messi restored parity two minutes later. Uruguayan Suarez seemed to have netted Barcelona’s winner in the 62nd minute, but Barca lost the lead 6 minutes later. Barcelona look set to finish top in Group D unless; Sporting Lisbon gets a draw or win here and Juventus score not less than 7 goals against Olympiacos in the other group game.

Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon come into this game with a slight chance of qualifying. It would take at least a draw here and Olympiacos to defeat Juventus for the Leoes to sail through. It will take some miracle to achieve such a fete considering that Sporting Lisbon have lost all the games they have played against their Spanish opponents since they first played each other in 2008.

Barcelona vs Sporting Lisbon- Match Facts

Although Barca have drawn their last two games in this group, both away in Greece against Olympiacos and in Italy against Juventus, playing at home in the 99,000 seat Camp Nou should give the home ground advantage. In the last 5 games Barcelona have played in this group, only Olympiacos have breached Barca’s defense. The Catalans have kept 5 clean sheets from 6 games meaning they have not conceded a goal in over 450 minutes. Barcelona have won all the games they have played against Sporting Lisbon and are the favorites to win here. Barca are undefeated in the last 6 games Champions League matches.

Barcelona vs Sporting Lisbon – Team News

Ousmane Dembele, Samuel Umtiti, Rafinha, Arda Turan, Javier Mascherano will all miss this tie through injury. Andres Iniesta is racing against time to be fit for this clash due to a muscular injury.

Jorge Jesus will miss the services of Jonathan Silva who is still recovering from a knee injury.

Barcelona vs Sporting Lisbon- Predictions

1X2 Prediction

Barcelona are the favorites to win this clash and are available at odds 1.46 to continue their winning form against Sporting CP. Barca should have the quality and experience to register a win here, and we are backing them to win. A Home win at halftime and fulltime is available at odds of 2.05.

Total Goals Over/ Under 2.5

For Sporting Lisbon who have already conceded 7 goals in 5 games the main objective here should be to close Barca out of the game and hope that Olympiacos grab a surprise win against Juventus. That would mean that the team would need to be set up on a strong defense and since they cannot outplay Barca’s quality and experience, they could attempt to capitalize on counter-attacking to score. However, we are backing Barca to subdue the traveling Sporting CP. We are predicting Over 2.5 goals available at odds of 1.56

Longshot: Both Teams to Score: No at odds 2.05 or Barcelona to win to nil at odds of 2.60

Over 2.5 and Both Teams to Score: No is available at odds of 5.50

Anytime Goal scorer

Lionel Messi

Luiz Suarez

Longshot: Messi to score first goal